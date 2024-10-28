Ninepoint Partners LP Announces Change To Ninepoint Gold And Precious Minerals Fund, Ninepoint Resource Fund And Ninepoint Resource Fund Class

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Oct. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ninepoint Partners LP (Ninepoint Partners), the manager of Ninepoint and Precious Minerals Fund , Ninepoint Resource Fund , and Ninepoint Resource Fund Class (the Funds and each, a Fund), announced today that the Funds will no longer have a sub-advisor effective on or about January 23, 2025 to install a more integrated approach to portfolio management of each respective Fund.

Effective on or around January 23, 2025, Sprott Asset Management LP (SAM) will no longer act as the sub-advisor for the Funds. Following this change, Ninepoint Partners, the current portfolio manager, will become the sole investment advisor for each Fund. Ninepoint Partners will appoint John Wilson and Jeff Sayer to lead the investment decision-making process for each Fund, and anticipates adding members to its precious metals and resource investment team with deep industry experience prior to the specified date.

Each Fund's investment objective remains unchanged.

Ninepoint Gold and Precious Minerals Fund will continue to invest primarily in gold, gold certificates, precious metals and minerals, the certificates relating to such metals and minerals and/or in equity securities of companies that are directly or indirectly involved in the exploration, mining, production or distribution of gold and precious metals and minerals.

Ninepoint Resource Fund and Ninepoint Resource Fund Class will continue to invest primarily in equity and equity-related securities of companies in Canada and around the world that are involved directly or indirectly in the natural resources sector.

About Ninepoint Partners LP

Based in Toronto, Ninepoint Partners LP is one of Canada's leading alternative investment management firms overseeing approximately $7 billion in assets under management and institutional contracts. Committed to helping investors explore innovative investment solutions that have the potential to enhance returns and manage portfolio risk, Ninepoint offers a diverse set of alternative strategies spanning Equities, Fixed Income, Alternative Income, Real Assets, F/X and Digital Assets.

Forward-Looking Statements

