Calcimedica To Host A Call To Review Full Data Set, Including A Win Ratio Analysis, From Phase 2B CARPO Trial Of Auxoratm In Acute Pancreatitis (AP)

Conference call and webcast to be held Wednesday, October 30, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET/ 9 a.m. PT

JOLLA, Calif., Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CalciMedica Inc. ("CalciMedica") (Nasdaq: CALC ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing calcium release-activated calcium (CRAC) inhibition therapies for acute and chronic inflammatory and immunologic illnesses, today announced that it will host a call on Wednesday, October 30, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET/ 9 a.m. PT to review the full data set and win ratio analysis from the Company's Phase 2b CARPO trial of AuxoraTM in acute pancreatitis (AP) with accompanying systemic inflammatory response syndrome (SIRS). Prof. Robert Sutton, University of Liverpool and Liverpool University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust and chair of the Steering Committee for the CARPO trial, will deliver his plenary presentation from the American College of Gastroenterology (ACG) 2024 Annual Scientific Meeting, entitled "A Randomized, Double-Blind, Placebo Controlled Dose Ranging Study of Auxora in Patients with AP and Accompanying SIRS - CARPO."

Conference Call and Webcast Details

Stockholders and other interested parties may access the call by following the instructions below. A live webcast of the event can also be accessed in the "Upcoming Events" section of CalciMedica's IR website at . The archived webcast will be available following the completion of the event.

Participant Webcast Link:

Click on the webcast link and complete the online registration form.

Upon registering, you will be connected to the online webcast.

Participant Dial-in Numbers: 1-646-357-8785 (US) and 1-800-836-8184 (international)

If prompted by the operator, ask to join the CalciMedica Phase 2b CARPO Full Data Set & Win Ratio call.

About CalciMedica

CalciMedica

is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel CRAC channel inhibition therapies for inflammatory and immunologic diseases.

CalciMedica's

proprietary technology targets the inhibition of CRAC channels to modulate the immune response and protect against tissue cell injury, with the potential to provide therapeutic benefits in life-threatening inflammatory and immunologic diseases for which there are currently no approved therapies.

CalciMedica's

lead product candidate AuxoraTM has demonstrated positive and consistent clinical results in multiple completed efficacy clinical trials.

CalciMedica

has announced topline data for a Phase 2b trial (called CARPO –

NCT04681066 ) in patients with AP with SIRS and completed a Phase 2 trial (called CARDEA –

NCT04345614 ) in patients with COVID pneumonia. The Company is currently conducting a Phase 2 trial (called KOURAGE –

NCT06374797 ) in patients with AKI with associated AHRF and continuing to support the ongoing Phase 1/2 trial (called CRSPA –

NCT04195347 ) in patients with AIPT.

CalciMedica

was founded by scientists from Torrey Pines Therapeutics and the

Harvard CBR Institute for Biomedical Research, and is headquartered in

La Jolla, CA.

For more information, please visit

.

CalciMedica Contact:

Investors and Media

Argot Partners

Sarah Sutton/Kevin Murphy

[email protected]

(212) 600-1902

