Allison Transmission and Ashok Leyland, the Indian flagship of the Hinduja Group and one of the country's leading commercial vehicle manufacturers, have collaborated to introduce the first low-floor city buses equipped with fully automatic transmissions in India's southern state of Tamil Nadu. Allison Torqmatic® Series transmissions equip the new Ashok Leyland stepless-entry 12-meter diesel buses. The low-floor buses, which are specially designed to accommodate passengers with disabilities, will replace buses equipped with manual transmissions. With this new order, Allison has maintained its role as the market share leader of fully automatic transmissions in the Indian low-floor city bus market.

The Allison-equipped buses will operate routes in major cities including Chennai, Madurai and Coimbatore, along with other major cities in Tamil Nadu. Allison Torqmatic Series transmissions are specifically designed for city and suburban buses and tour coaches. The Allison T 280 transmissions, paired with the Ashok Leyland H-series six-cylinder four-valve 184 kilowatt (246 horsepower) diesel engine, will be delivered from Allison's manufacturing facility located in Tamil Nadu near Chennai.

"This is a major step forward in our efforts to lead the transition to fully automatic transmissions in India," said Heidi Schutte, Vice President of EMEA, APAC and South America Sales, Allison Transmission. "We're pleased to play an integral role in advancing transportation in the state of Tamil Nadu. We look forward to continued partnership with Ashok Leyland and transit customers in India."

