ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN CLOSED-END FUNDS ANNOUNCE DISTRIBUTION RATES
Date
10/28/2024 4:17:32 PM
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The AllianceBernstein Closed-End Funds declared the following distributions today:
|
FUND NAME AND DISTRIBUTIONS
|
EX-DATE
|
RECORD DATE
|
PAYMENT DATE
|
|
|
|
|
|
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AWF )
|
11/7/2024
|
11/7/2024
|
11/22/2024
|
$0.0655 per share of investment income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AFB )
|
11/7/2024
|
11/7/2024
|
11/22/2024
|
$0.03961 per share of investment income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The Funds are managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.
SOURCE AllianceBernstein Closed-End Funds
