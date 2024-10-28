Core Molding Technologies Appoints Alex Bantz As Chief Commercial Officer To Lead Strategic Expansion

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) COLUMBUS, Ohio, Oct. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Core Molding Technologies, (NYSE American: CMT) (“Core Molding”,“Core” or the“Company”) announced today that Mr. Alex Bantz has been appointed to the position of Chief Commercial Officer, effective immediately.

“Appointing Alex Bantz to the newly created role of Chief Commercial Officer is a pivotal step in accelerating Core's revenue growth initiatives and strategically advancing our Invest for Growth strategy,” said David Duvall, President and Chief Executive Officer.“Alex's impressive track record of success in sales and marketing leadership roles makes him the ideal person to lead the charge. He brings a long tenure and expertise of building relationships, driving successful revenue programs, and aligning commercial strategies. Both the Board and the leadership team join me in welcoming Alex to Core Molding.”

“I am thrilled to join Core as the Chief Commercial Officer at this pivotal time in their Invest For Growth strategy,” said Alex Bantz.“I look forward to being a part of the Company's continued transformation and strategic growth plans to drive further commercial success, build new customer relationships, and achieve new levels of expansion.”

Mr. Alex Bantz joins Core with over 25 years of sales and operational experience through advancing leadership roles. Mr. Bantz served most recently as Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Milsco Manufacturing from 2018 through 2024 and as Business Unit Director from 2014 through 2018. From 2007 through 2014, Mr. Bantz worked for Veyance Technologies and progressed into leadership positions most recently Project Manager of the SIOP Integration and Director of Sales and Marketing for the Global Vibration Control and Hose. Prior to these roles, Bantz worked as Account Executive and Channel Manager for The Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company between 2005 and 2007 and worked for Hendrickson as an engineer, buyer and commodity manager from 1998 to 2005. Mr. Bantz earned his Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from Ohio State University.

About Core Molding Technologies, Inc.

Core Molding Technologies is a leading engineered materials company specializing in molded structural products, principally in building products, utilities, transportation and powersports industries across North America. The Company operates in one operating segment as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The Company's operating segment consists of one reporting unit, Core Molding Technologies. The Company offers customers a wide range of manufacturing processes to fit various program volume and investment requirements. These thermoset processes include compression molding of sheet molding compound (“SMC”), resin transfer molding (“RTM”), liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene (“DCPD”), spray-up and hand-lay-up. The thermoplastic processes include direct long-fiber thermoplastics (“DLFT”) and structural foam and structural web injection molding. Core Molding Technologies serves a wide variety of markets, including the medium and heavy-duty truck, marine, automotive, agriculture, construction, and other commercial products. The demand for Core Molding Technologies' products is affected by economic conditions in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. Core Molding Technologies' operations may change proportionately more than revenues from operations. For more information, please refer to the Company's website at coremt.com.

