Comparing Risk In Agricultural Land Investments: Portfolio Diversification, How To Avoid Diworsification

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, October 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Omnigence Asset Management is pleased to release a white paper examining portfolio diversification in the farmland space. The paper presents the case that while adding more farmland assets generally lowers portfolio volatility, the benefits of diversification diminish beyond a certain point. As the number of distinct geographies increases, particularly when geographies exhibit higher cross-correlations, the incremental reduction in volatility becomes less significant. Moreover, the additional costs associated with managing and monitoring a larger number of distinct geographies-such as transaction fees, administrative burdens, and time spent monitoring each property-can begin to outweigh the benefits of diversification.To access the Comparing Risk in Agricultural Land Investments white paper, click here .Omnigence team members act as principals of the GPs of a series of alternative funds focused on finding unique sources of return across a broad spectrum of strategies. These funds include Veripath Farmland Partners (Veripath) which operates on the conviction that worldwide demand for the agricultural products used for food, feed, and fuel makes farmland a valuable long-term investment. Veripath manages a portfolio of row crop land, diversified across geographies and operators.Who is Omnigence Asset Management?Core members of the Omnigence team have been investing together since 2007 with a track record of generating returns for both institutional and retail investors. We prefer novel and underinvested segments of the alternative universe in which to deploy capital. We seek to access strategies that might otherwise not be on the radar of most investors. Smaller can often be beneficial. Less financialized market segments often exhibit higher returns and better capital deployment prospects due to reduced competition and useful correlation benefits and reduced volatility when compared to more mainstream alternative asset classes.DISCLAIMER: Our reports, including this paper, express our opinions which have been based, in part, upon generally available public information and research as well as upon inferences and deductions made through our due diligence, research and analytical process. The information contained in this paper includes information from, or data derived from, public third-party sources including industry publications, reports and research papers. Although this third-party information and data is believed to be reliable, neither Omnigence Asset Management nor its agents (collectively“Omnigence”) have independently verified the accuracy, currency or completeness of any of the information and data contained in this paper which is derived from such third party sources and, therefore, there is no assurance or guarantee as to the accuracy or completeness of such included information and data. Omnigence and its agents hereby disclaim any liability whatsoever in respect of any third-party information or data, and the results derived from our utilization of that data in our analysis. While we have a good-faith belief in the accuracy of what we write, all such information is presented“as is,” without warranty of any kind, whether express or implied. The use made of the information and conclusions set forth in this paper is solely at the risk of the user of this information. This paper is intended only as general information presented for the convenience of the reader and should not in any way be construed as investment or other advice whatsoever. Omnigence is not registered as an investment dealer or advisor in any jurisdiction and this report does not represent investment advice of any kind. The reader should seek the advice of relevant professionals (including a registered investment professional) before making any investment decisions. The opinions and views expressed in this paper are subject to change or modification without notice, and Omnigence does not undertake to update or supplement this or any other of its reports or papers as a result of a change in opinion stated herein or otherwise.

