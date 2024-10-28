Family Care Center Expands Arizona Mental Health Care Access With Mesa Clinic Opening

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

MESA, Ariz., Oct. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Family Care Center, a leader in behavioral services, is proud to announce its expansion into Arizona by opening its first in Mesa. This marks a significant step toward addressing the mental gap in Arizona, where access to services continues to be a critical issue, particularly for adults. With this new clinic, Family Care Center aims to provide high-quality therapy, psychiatry and more to individuals of all ages, Medicare beneficiaries, military families and Veterans.

Continue Reading

Family Care Center is now open in Mesa, AZ, offering outpatient mental health care for individuals of all ages.

Family Care Center celebrated its expansion to Arizona with a ribbon-cutting event on October 24. The company opened its first clinic in Mesa, offering talk therapy, psychiatric services and FDA-approved transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) treatment. Patients of all ages can see psychiatrists, psychologists, therapists and other providers in one convenient location.

Post thi





Arizona ranks 50 out of 51 in the nation for mental health care overall, according to the 2024 State of Mental Health in America

report that measures prevalence of mental health illness and access to care. Despite tremendous need, many Arizonans experience challenges finding timely care, leaving individuals and families underserved.

"We're thrilled to bring a new option for outpatient behavioral health care to Mesa and the greater Phoenix area," said Wayne Cavanaugh, CEO of Family Care Center. "We understand the urgency of increasing access to care, and we're dedicated to meeting that need by reducing wait times for mental health appointments and helping patients achieve positive outcomes through our integrated care plans ."

The Mesa clinic has appointments in five days or less for children, adults and seniors, offering cutting-edge treatments with a patient-centered approach. "Our multidisciplinary team of behavioral health experts understands the unique needs of Mesa's diverse population," said Clinic Director Tracy Connor. "We collaborate on personalized care plans to address conditions such as anxiety, depression, PTSD, grief, substance abuse disorders and more."

Family Care Center patients will have access to a wide range of services, including individual, couples, and family therapy, psychiatric care and advanced treatments like transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) , which is highly effective for treatment-resistant depression and OCD. The clinic also accepts a wide variety of insurance plans, ensuring that mental health care is affordable.



For more information about Family Care Center's new clinic in Mesa and the services provided, visit or call (888) 374-5066.

Family Care Center is a national leader in mental health services, dedicated to positively impacting the well-being of local communities.

Their top-rated, multi-specialty clinicians deliver comprehensive, evidence-based care, providing positive outcomes for patients of all ages. In addition to therapy and psychiatric services, they are at the forefront of transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS), an innovative treatment for depression and more. Family Care Center is one of the fastest-growing mental health care providers in the U.S, providing patient care, conducting research and offering continuing medical education in their field. With over 35 locations across Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Tennessee and Texas, they continue to expand nationally in collaboration with Revelstoke Capital Partners.

SOURCE Family Care Center

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED