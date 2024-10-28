HII Awards 194 Scholarships Through Annual Scholarship Fund

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEWPORT NEWS, Va., Oct. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- All-domain defense and technologies provider HII (NYSE: HII) announced today that the company's scholarship fund, now in its ninth year, has awarded 194 scholarships to dependent children of HII employees for the 2024-2025 school year. Additionally, the fund renewed 94 previously awarded scholarships.

HII's scholarship fund has awarded more than $3.6 million in 1,555 scholarships over the life of the program, providing educational opportunities to more than 700 children of employees across the HII enterprise.

“This is a cherished program for our employees and their families,” said Chris Kastner, HII's president and CEO.“Investing in children and education ultimately benefits all of us, including our communities and the nation. Congratulations to all of the recipients and their families.”

Of the scholarships awarded, 30 were granted to students in four-year college education programs, 20 were granted to students in two-year degree or vocational programs, and 50 were granted to students in early childhood school-readiness programs.

Individual award amounts ranged from $1,500 for students enrolled in two-year degree or vocational programs to $3,000 per year for students enrolled in four-year programs. The fund also awarded scholarships of up to $3,000 for early childhood school-readiness programs.









A photo accompanying this release is available at: .

The HII Scholarship Fund is administered through Scholarship America. The selection process for awards is independent of HII and based on both academic scholarship and financial need. No employee or officer of HII plays a part in the selection process.

Children of all HII employees are eligible to apply for the scholarship fund, with the exception of children of senior executives and those employees who have been with the company for less than two years.

To view testimonies from past year's recipients, learn more about how to make a tax-deductible donation to the fund, or for more details on how to apply for 2025, please visit: .

About HII

HII is a global, all-domain defense provider. HII's mission is to deliver the world's most powerful ships and all-domain solutions in service of the nation, creating the advantage for our customers to protect peace and freedom around the world.

As the nation's largest military shipbuilder, and with a more than 135-year history of advancing U.S. national security, HII delivers critical capabilities extending from ships to unmanned systems, cyber, ISR, AI/ML and synthetic training. Headquartered in Virginia, HII's workforce is 44,000 strong. For more information, visit:



