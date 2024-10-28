MEDDICC Now Available In AWS Marketplace: Accelerating Time To Value While Championing Co-Selling

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Andy Whyte, CEO and Founder, MEDDICCCA, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- MEDDICC , a leading innovator in GTM strategy, announced today that MEDDICC Membership, the one-stop solution for all things MEDDIC enablement, is now available to purchase in AWS Marketplace , a digital catalog with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors that make it easy to find, test, buy, and deploy software that runs on Amazon Web Services (AWS).AWS customers will now have access to MEDDICC's enablement content and purpose-built SaaS platform that's uniquely optimized for enterprise sales organizations directly within AWS Marketplace. MEDDICC provides AWS customers with the ability to streamline the purchase and management of MEDDICC Membership within their AWS Marketplace account.“Independent software vendors across all industries want to provide a great buying experience and align their teams and partners to their go-to-market strategy through a common language to achieve bigger wins, faster,” said Andy Whyte , CEO, MEDDICC.“By accessing MEDDICC Membership in AWS Marketplace, customers can now take their first step to empower every sales professional and go-to-market team to unlock their potential and level-up.”As co-selling with cloud marketplaces is becoming more and more commonplace, MEDDICC will also soon be launching co-sell specific modules alongside the 5* rated MEDDPICC Masterclass, empowering GTM teams to use cloud marketplaces to their full potential.“A huge majority of the most efficient public companies around these days are using MEDDIC - so it's almost self-explanatory why we should be using it as a common language to co-sell,” said MEDDICC Head of Sales, Lee Gregory.“It doesn't just make communicating your value proposition so much easier, it lets you talk to customers in a language they understand and appreciate.”Launching in AWS Marketplace leads to a simplified procurement process for customers, which means that those buying MEDDICC Membership can accelerate GTM enablement. In turn, MEDDICC customers will see improved revenue performance, faster.MEDDICC is now generally available in AWS Marketplace. For more information on MEDDICC Membership please visit meddicc.About MEDDICCFounded in 2020, MEDDICC provides a modern approach to the well-known and 'tried and trusted' MEDDPICC qualification methodology. Simplifying and making the method tangible empowers GTM professionals and teams to unlock their potential and level up. As an organization, MEDDICC has transformed the previous MEDDPICC framework for the digital era and helped companies to build winning GTM teams with excellent performance results and a community to support them achieve their goals. MEDDICC has over 35 years of experience within the sales and marketing industries, sold masterclass licenses to over 25,000 sales professionals, and sold over 35,000 books to those seeking advice and guidance from the best in the industry.

