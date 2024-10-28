NAUPAC Endorses And Calls For Support For Kamala Harris/Tim Walz For President And Vice President Of The United States

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NAUPAC calls on the Nigerian and the Greater African immigrant communities to get out to vote in the upcoming 2024 Presidential election.

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Nigerian Americans United Action Committee (NAUPAC) today declares its support for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz, and calls on the Nigerian and the Greater African immigrant communities to get out to vote in the upcoming 2024 US Presidential election. We arrived at this decision after thorough evaluation of the two leading presidential candidates, and upon serious deliberation of what the upcoming election represents for the United States, and its implication for Africa, and Nigeria in particular. NAUPAC decided to strongly endorse Kamala Harris and Tim Walz for President and Vice President of the United States, respectively, for the following reasons:1.They usher in a new era of hope for the future generation;2.They have demonstrated the capacity to bring people together, and not promote division based on unsubstantiated fabrications designed to divide;3.They represent a generational shift in political leadership and new direction for our country;4.Kamala Harris is the first woman-of-color to have served as the Vice President and now contesting to be the first female President of the United States;5.Kamala Harris has a penchant for the law and will uphold the constitution, and will not do anything to roll back years of hard-fought and won civil rights; and6.A vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz is a vote for democracy, a vote to affirm that America remains a country where every race, creed and color is welcome.In addition, Kamala Harris represents the best of America, and is uniquely qualified in her own right to be the next President of the United States. She has an impressive public service credentials which dates back to her early career as a Prosecutor, State Attorney General, US Senator, and currently the first elected female Vice President of the United States of America.NUAPAC calls on the Nigerian and the Greater African immigrant communities in the United States to mobilize and vote en-masse for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz as President and Vice President in the November 5th 2024 Presidential election. They represent the best qualified team, and the most capable to uphold the constitution of the United States of America, and move the country in the right direction.NAUPAC hereby, endorses Kamala Harris and Tim Walz as its preferred candidates in the 2024 US Presidential election.Executive Committee Members:Christian Iheancho, Execuitve DirectorBernadine Ahonkhai, Ed.D., Deputy DirectorAyodele Akingbemi, Ph.D. TreasurerFlorence Egbuchulam, Publicity SecretaryWebsite:Email: ...

