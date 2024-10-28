(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report with evolution powered by AI - The global mobile broadband infrastructure market size is estimated to grow by USD 34.18 billion from 2024-2028, according to

Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period. Expansion of mobile broadband infrastructure in emerging countries

is driving market growth,

with a trend towards

rising in mobile broadband infrastructure. However,

high capital requirements for deployment of mobile broadband infrastructure poses a challenge market players include Adtran Holdings Inc., Arista Networks Inc., AT and T Inc., Bharti Airtel Ltd., Charter Communications Inc., China Mobile Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., Deutsche Telekom AG, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., HFCL Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Intel Corp., Lounea, Motorola Solutions Inc., NEC Corp., Nokia Corp., Orange SA, PomeGran Inc, Qualcomm Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Telstra Corp. Ltd., T Mobile US Inc., United Group B.V., Verizon, Vodafone Group Plc, and ZTE Corp.. Continue Reading







Market Driver

Mobile broadband infrastructure is experiencing significant investment, driving advancements in connectivity and digital infrastructure. In August 2024, Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio invested USD2 billion in new 5G network equipment . The Oklahoma broadband governing board approved USD374 million for infrastructure projects in January 2024. These investments are crucial for deploying advanced technologies like 5G and fiber optics, delivering faster, more reliable internet access. Enhanced mobile broadband capabilities support emerging technologies and services, such as smart cities, telemedicine, and remote work. Strategic investments are essential for a more connected and technologically advanced future, fostering economic growth, innovation, and bridging the digital divide. These government and vendor investments may positively impact the global mobile broadband infrastructure market's growth during the forecast period.



The Mobile Broadband Infrastructure Market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for uninterrupted high-speed internet connectivity in various sectors. Corporate applications, commercial development, and digital transformation are driving this trend, with online commerce, retail goods, hospital records, media and entertainment, and online learning leading the way. Wireless technology, fiber optics , and wireless broadband services are at the forefront of this digital revolution. The household sector and mobile device usage are also contributing to the growth of the market, with the Gigabit Society becoming a reality. Internet Service Providers are investing in next-generation technology to meet the demands of wireless subscribers for ultra-fast broadband. Public safety and critical infrastructure operators are leveraging mobile broadband for real-time information and communication channels, while next-generation technology like video surveillance and smart grid technologies are becoming essential. Network congestion and traffic management are key challenges, but advancements in wireless broadband and fiber optics are addressing these concerns. Mobile connectivity is transforming industries, from communication and client engagement to public safety applications and real-time information. Smartphones and high-speed data access are enabling economic reductions and improving communication channels for first responders and other critical infrastructure operators.



Market Challenges



The mobile broadband infrastructure market faces significant challenges due to high capital requirements for deploying advanced technologies like 5G. The deployment of new base stations, upgrading existing networks, and acquiring spectrum licenses involve substantial investments. A base station can cost between USD20,000 and USD50,000, depending on location, infrastructure needs, and technology used. Spectrum licenses can be extremely expensive, as evidenced by

T-Mobile US's USD3.3 billion purchase in September 2023. These financial burdens can hinder smaller players and those in emerging markets, slowing down infrastructure development. The densely required network of small cells for 5G necessitates numerous base station installations, increasing hardware costs. These expenses can lead to higher end-user prices and slower adoption of advanced technologies, potentially hindering the growth of the global mobile broadband infrastructure market. The Mobile Broadband Infrastructure Market faces several challenges in delivering high-speed internet to households and businesses. Communication channels must be reliable for wireless broadband services, especially during peak usage times. Fiber optics and fixed broadband services provide ultra-fast access, but coverage remains an issue. Client engagement is crucial in a

Gigabit Society where mobile device usage dominates. Public safety applications require real-time information, making network congestion and traffic management critical. Next-generation technology is essential to address system interoperability and cost-effective solutions for first responders and critical infrastructure operators. Wireless broadband, including mobile connectivity for smartphones, is key to ensuring public safety and enabling smart grid technologies, video surveillance, monitoring, and emergency alerts. Effective public safety education is necessary to ensure the successful implementation of these technologies.

Segment Overview

This mobile broadband infrastructure market report extensively covers market segmentation by



1.1 Hardware 1.2 Software



2.1 Telecom operators

2.2 Government 2.3 Enterprises



3.1 APAC

3.2 North America

3.3 Europe

3.4 Middle East and Africa 3.5 South America

1.1 Hardware-

The mobile broadband infrastructure market consists of various components, with the hardware segment being a crucial part. This segment includes base stations, antennas , routers, switches, and fiber optic cables. The demand for these hardware components is growing due to the global rollout of 5G networks and the increasing requirement for high-speed, low-latency connectivity. Notable developments in this sector include Tillman Fiber Co.'s partnership with T-Mobile to expand its Fiber-to-the-Premise (FTTP) network in Florida. This collaboration highlights the significance of hardware components in providing reliable, high-speed internet services to under-served areas. Moreover, the expansion of mobile broadband to rural and remote locations necessitates, long-range transmission equipment. With the focus on future technologies like 6G, the demand for advanced hardware components is anticipated to continue rising, emphasizing energy efficiency, miniaturization, and AI integration.

Research Analysis

The Mobile Broadband Infrastructure market refers to the hardware and software systems that enable wireless broadband connectivity for mobile devices. This market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for high-speed data access on the go. Corporate applications, commercial development, and digital transformation are driving the adoption of mobile broadband infrastructure in various industries. Global broadband services, online commerce, retail goods, hospital records, media and entertainment, public safety, and real-time information are some sectors that are benefiting from mobile connectivity. Wireless technology, including 4G, 5G, and next-generation technology, is the backbone of mobile broadband infrastructure. Mobile device usage continues to rise, leading to increased network congestion and the need for traffic management solutions. First responders and communication channels also rely on mobile broadband infrastructure for real-time information and public safety. High-speed data access is essential for smartphones and other mobile devices, making mobile broadband infrastructure an indispensable component of modern communication channels.

Market Research Overview

The Mobile Broadband Infrastructure Market is experiencing significant growth due to the digital revolution and increasing reliance on high-speed internet for various applications. Corporate applications, commercial development, and digital transformation are driving the demand for global broadband services. Online commerce, retail goods, hospital records, media and entertainment, and online learning are some sectors benefiting from uninterrupted broadband connectivity. Wireless technology, fiber optics, and wireless broadband services are key enablers, providing high-speed data access to wireless subscribers. Client engagement, public safety, and communication are crucial areas of focus, with real-time information and emergency alerts becoming essential. Network congestion and traffic management are challenges being addressed through next-generation technology and system interoperability. The household sector, ultra-fast broadband, and Internet Service Providers (ISPs) are also contributing to the Gigabit Society's growth. Public safety applications, critical infrastructure operators, smart grid technologies, video surveillance, monitoring, and cost-effective solutions are other significant areas of investment. Mobile device usage and mobile connectivity, particularly through smartphones, are fueling the market's expansion.

