William Dunn Attains Amazon Best-Seller Status With“The E-Myth Evolution”, Co-Authored With Michael E. Gerber

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Best Selling Author - William Dunn

NEW HOPE, PA, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- SuccessBooks® proudly celebrates the outstanding achievement of "The E-Myth Evolution" co-authored with William“Bill” Dunn, alongside Michael E. Gerber and distinguished professionals worldwide. Launched on October 24, 2024, the has achieved Best-Seller status, marking a significant milestone in its journey.

“The E-Myth Evolution” has made a remarkable impact, reaching the #1 New Release position in Direct Marketing and appearing on six additional New Release lists. This Amazon Best Seller has dominated five best-seller categories-Direct Marketing, Marketing, Sales & Selling, Marketing & Sales, and Entrepreneurship-capturing the attention of readers worldwide. Featuring powerful insights from Michael E. Gerber and top professionals across the globe, The E-Myth Evolution continues to inspire and engage audiences across multiple industries, establishing itself as an essential read for leaders and innovators alike.

Central to the success of "The E-Myth Evolution" is Bill Dunn's insightful chapter, "The CNS Way." Bill provides readers with both inspiration and practical strategies for navigating their own journeys toward success. Bill's unique perspective encourages others to embrace innovation and transformation, embodying the essence of the E-Myth philosophy.

Meet William“Bill” Dunn:

Bill is the president and owner of the country's premier commercial cleaning service CNS Cleaning Company. CNS provides full service commercial cleaning to thousands of clients each month across the United States.



Before CNS, Bill spent decades in the Wine and Spirits business where he successfully recruited, hired, trained, and mentored future leaders. But Bill's ultimate dream was to one day own his own company. Realizing this dream would take years of planning, preparation, and a commitment to hard work.



Bill knew a thing or two about hard work. He'd grown up on a farm, a farm his parents still work and own to this day. At 9 years old, he mowed lawns, harvested hay, and helped care for neighbors' animals; then at 14, he started working at his father's truck stop. Bill took this strong work ethic with him into his professional life.



Despite his significant success in the corporate world, Bill knew as he approached age 50 that if he didn't make the jump into small business ownership, it would only get harder to leave. So in 2021, he and his wife Kim took the biggest financial risk yet when Bill left his management job and purchased CNS Cleaning Company. In the first two years under Bill's leadership, the business, based in the Philadelphia area for over 40 years, has doubled.



In 2021, CNS had the honor of being selected to participate in the CNBC TV show“No Retreat,” where key executives from different businesses go through a bootcamp that helps them team-build through adversity while also learning vital business practices. The show was heavily promoted on NBC and the radio program Morning Joe.



One of Bill's proudest accomplishments as owner of CNS has been helping others succeed.“The opportunities we've created for our partners have had a huge impact on their livelihood, which makes me very proud.”



While the success is nice, Bill knows CNS can do more. As the company expands its reach, Bill and his team stay committed to the model that success comes when serving the customer's needs at the highest level. Built from day one to be different, CNS's experience, trustworthiness, and above all, customer service sets them apart from the rest.



To learn more, visit cnscleaningco or reach out to Bill directly at ....



To order your copy of The E-Myth Evolution please visit HERE .

SuccessBooks®

SuccessBooks®

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.