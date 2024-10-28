Innovision Marketing Group Named Agency Of Record For Benji, Emerging Financial Success Platform

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

InnoVision was chosen as the agency of record for Benji.

InnoVision Marketing Group, a leading global marketing agency, was selected as the agency of record for Benji, a literacy and budgeting platform.

- Pascal Ferrari, Chief Marketing Officer for BenjiSAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- InnoVision Marketing Group , a leading global, bilingual marketing agency, is proud to announce their selection as the official agency of record for Benji, a financial literacy and budgeting platform aimed at assisting individuals in achieving financial success. As an agency of record for Benji, InnoVision plays a pivotal role in brand conception, development and strategy, as well as ad campaign design and copywriting.“Partnering with InnoVision Marketing Group was an easy choice for Benji. With their creativity, experience and deep understanding of local, global and multicultural markets, we knew they were the right fit,” said Pascal Ferrari, Chief Marketing Officer for Benji.“Having collaborated with many agencies over the years, it felt natural to join forces with a team we trust completely. Together, we're excited to showcase how Benji can unlock potential and inspire financial freedom.”Benji offers a comprehensive list of services, including everything from credit and career building and legal assistance to discounts on groceries and essential home items. Their personalized dashboard features a financial fitness tracker, educational resources, budgeting tools, legal assistance and personalized coaching from financial experts. With Benji, members can achieve financial stability and build toward lasting financial freedom.InnoVision's primary focus as an agency of record is crafting compelling marketing strategies that resonate with individuals seeking out financial assistance. InnoVision's dynamic campaign for the financial success company positions Benji as an indispensable suite of services for young adults trying to manage their finances. One of the brand's main taglines,“Shape up your finances,” depicts Benji as the financial fitness trainer that so many individuals can easily access to improve the quality of their finances.“At Benji, we believe that achieving financial stability is not just a goal but a fundamental right for everyone,” shared Benji's CEO.“Partnering with InnoVision Marketing Group will without a doubt help us achieve our vision of empowering individuals, especially young adults, to take charge of their financial destinies. With this partnership, we are committed to launching our brand and creating meaningful pathways to a brighter financial future for everyone.”A key part of InnoVision's campaign for Benji consists of five short-form videos positioning the financial company as a go-to solution for young adults struggling with their finances. The videos creatively depict real-life scenarios where young adults and millennials face financial struggles that limit their ability to enjoy everyday activities. Whether missing out on experiences with friends or being unable to make necessary purchases, the videos highlight how financial instability can hold people back. Through these relatable stories, Benji is positioned as the go-to, all-in-one solution for achieving financial stability. Each ad reinforces Benji as the essential tool to help individuals get into the best financial shape of their lives, empowering them to take control of their finances and fully enjoy life's possibilities.“As the agency of record for Benji, we're thrilled to announce the innovative work we've done in establishing the brand, creating their website and launching their first official campaign,” added Alanna Markey, Sr. Vice President/General Manager of InnoVision Marketing Group. "Our team is so excited to be leveraging our creativity and experience to further elevate Benji as a trailblazer in the world of financial assistance.”InnoVision Marketing Group has also implemented a state-of-the-art website for Benji, highlighting all Benji's key features in an organized and accessible design. The website provides a comprehensive overview of Benji's features, including customer testimonials and a comprehensive pricing guide depicting the incredible value of Benji's services. InnoVision's website design for Benji lays out the financial company's core values as a brand committed to assisting others to reach the financial freedom they deserve through a dedicated process –– not a quick fix.Benji and InnoVision Marketing Group are eager to introduce a new age of financial planning. InnoVision's expertise in creating engaging and successful campaigns will continue to further Benji's reach in helping individuals reach financial freedom and independence. For media inquiries or additional information, please contact PR@TeamInnoVision .About InnoVision Marketing GroupInnoVision Marketing Group was founded with the clear goal of elevating client service while overdelivering results. As a full-service, globally recognized agency, InnoVision has evolved into a collective of specialized businesses, all under the same ideology that sets the standard for excellence. Serving clients across the country and around the world with an expanding network of sister companies, InnoVision offers a wide range of services with a client-first approach.All work produced by the InnoVision team is crafted in-house, ensuring unmatched quality while creating a lasting impact. The agency's comprehensive services include branding, creative design, media buying, digital advertising, web development and SEO, public relations, digital content, social media and reputation management, influencer marketing, video production and talent representation. InnoVision pushes the boundaries of innovation even further by integrating proprietary digital technologies into its digital marketing offerings.InnoVision's mission is to help clients thrive across every facet of branding and marketing. At InnoVision, a unique culture serves as the heart of its success, with the belief that when the team is happy and inspired, the work shines - a principle that guides the agency daily. To learn more about how InnoVision can elevate your brand, visit TeamInnoVision.About BenjiBenji is a one-of-a-kind platform with a mission to create lasting financial freedom for all. With support from financial experts, Benji supplies individuals with the assistance and opportunities they need to achieve long-term financial freedom. Their exclusive suite of services includes educational tools, budgeting resources, legal assistance and personalized coaching geared to assist individuals with their financial wellness. Through the Benji app, individuals can track their financial journey and earn daily scores based on their earnings, spending and progress on payments. Think of Benji as your personal and portable financial fitness trainers that are there to help you achieve your financial goals every step of the way. For more information, visit BenjiWorks .

