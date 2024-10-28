Vincent Price's Daughter Creates Hendoween To Help Western North Carolina Recover From Hurricane Helene

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Join the Thriller Challenge for Hurricane Releif

WHAT: Two Virtual Events – Thriller Dance Challenge & HendoWEen Auction WHEN: October 30 – November 24, 2024

- Victoria Price

HENDERSONVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- A virtual Thriller Dance Challenge and an online Charity Auction will help Henderson County heal from the destruction of Hurricane Helene. This online fundraising event not only supports Henderson County's recovery but also celebrates the strength of its resilient residents. All proceeds from both virtual events will support the Mud & Flood Fund.*

Both events were created by the daughter of legendary actor Vincent Price, who has called Hendersonville home since March 2020. A nomad since 2016, Victoria had just arrived in Hendersonville for a brief visit when the COVID lockdowns were announced. She stayed and quickly fell in love with the town, but even more so with the people.

During the aftermath of Helene, she and her neighbors helped one another recover from catastrophic property damage, and supported one another until water, power, and cell service, were restored. As Victoria herself dealt with insurance adjusters, she began to meet individuals, families, and business owners affected by mud and flood damage who had no recourse through insurance. This galvanized her into action. Victoria reached out to community leaders as well as friends and colleagues around the country. She came up with name HendoWEen, bringing attention to all the ways the community keeps coming together.

The Flat Rock Playhouse stepped in to help organize an online Thriller Dance Challenge.

Their instructional dance video may be purchased online for $13. All proceeds from the sale will be directed to the Mud & Flood Fund. for a $13 donation to the Mud & Flood Fund. (The video is free to any resident of Henderson County.)

Families, friends, work colleagues, schools around the globe are invited to learn the dance, record their efforts, and post them on social media to raise awareness of the ongoing recovery in Henderson Country.

“My father's laugh and rap in Thriller have brought people joy since the song was first released in 1983. My hope is that this virtual dance challenge will help our community come together as well as bring more donors to the Mud & Flood Fund,” Victoria said.

The Flat Rock Playhouse Thriller Dance, featuring both professional dancers and members of the community, will premiere on the HendoWEen Facebook page on October 30.

The HendoWEen Online Auction will also launch on October 30.

Featuring a wide range of donated items – from signed items donated by horror celebrities such as John Waters, Cassandra Peterson, Robert Englund, Svengoolie, and Rob Zombie– to US travel/cultural experiences – to artwork and books donated by world-renowned artists and authors such as Shepard Fairey and Graham Humphreys – all proceeds will go to the Mud & Flood Fund.

The event is supported by North Carolina's largest horror promoter, Mad Monster and Famous Monsters. Its CEO, Eben McGarr commented:“For over 13 years, Mad Monster has celebrated horror and pop culture in North Carolina. Our NC community and family are second to none, so much so that we relocated our base of operations here two years ago. As we all scrambled to check on each other and coordinate how to best navigate relief effort, Victoria reached out with the plan and we are proud and honored to partner with her. Professionally and artistically, she's inspiring, having known her personally for over a decade, she's amazing. Famous Monsters' relationship with her dad goes back even further. Our families have a long distinguished history of uniting monster kids and we are committed to continuing the legacy."

“Our online events will raise funds for individuals and small businesses affected by mud and flood damage, since this is not covered (under most insurance policies), and folks have lost everything.”, commented Victoria when reflecting on her motivation for the fundraiser.

Contributions will directly impact the recovery efforts. Together, we can help neighbors and business owners rebuild stronger. We hope you will join us in celebration of community, hope, and resilience as we come together to lift up those in need.

* The Mud & Flood Fund is held and administered by the Community Foundation of Henderson County.

Donate here:



Victoria's blog:



HendoWEen Facebook Group page here:



Thriller Dance Challenge Instructional Video here:



Starting October 30, bid at the online auction here:



