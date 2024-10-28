(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report on how AI is redefining landscape - The Global Plastic Pipes Market size is estimated to grow by USD 23.57 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of

5.4%

during the forecast period. Growing activities in emerging economies

is driving market growth,

with a trend towards

growing popularity of anti-microbial pipes.

However,

fluctuating price of raw materials used in plastic pipe production

poses a challenge market players include Advanced Drainage Systems Inc., Aliaxis Holdings SA, Astral Ltd., Chevron Phillips Chemical Co. LLC, China Lesso Group Holdings Ltd., Georg Fischer Ltd., IPEX BRANDING INC., JM Eagle Inc, Kubota Corp., NIBCO INC., Polypipe Ltd, R C Plasto Tanks and Pipes Private Ltd, RIFENG Enterprise Co Ltd, Saudi Arabian Amiantit Co., Sekisui Chemical Co. Ltd., Tessenderlo Group NV, Uponor Corp., Viega GmbH and Co. KG, Wavin BV, and WL Plastics.







Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Plastic Pipes Market 2024-2028 Key insights into market evolution with AI-powered analysis. Explore trends, segmentation, and growth drivers- View the snapshot of this report

Plastic Pipes Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.4% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 23.57 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.3 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 60% Key countries China, US, India, Japan, Germany, UK, South Korea, Canada, Indonesia, and France Key companies profiled Advanced Drainage Systems Inc., Aliaxis Holdings SA, Astral Ltd., Chevron Phillips Chemical Co. LLC, China Lesso Group Holdings Ltd., Georg Fischer Ltd., IPEX BRANDING INC., JM Eagle Inc, Kubota Corp., NIBCO INC., Polypipe Ltd, R C Plasto Tanks and Pipes Private Ltd, RIFENG Enterprise Co Ltd, Saudi Arabian Amiantit Co., Sekisui Chemical Co. Ltd., Tessenderlo Group NV, Uponor Corp., Viega GmbH and Co. KG, Wavin BV, and WL Plastics

Market Driver

The plastic pipes market is witnessing a notable trend towards the use of anti-microbial pipes due to rising concerns over water quality and public health . These pipes are designed with materials or coatings that inhibit the growth of bacteria, fungi, and other microorganisms, ensuring cleaner water supply and reducing contamination risks. This trend is particularly significant in sectors like healthcare, food processing, and residential plumbing. In March 2024, Aliaxis introduced India's first anti-microbial UPVC pipes, utilizing silver ion technology for comprehensive protection against various contamination threats. These pipes offer antibacterial, antiviral, antifungal, and antialgal benefits, while maintaining durability and longevity. Independent lab tests confirm 90% efficacy against bacteria, viruses, and fungi, and 40% protection against algae. By preventing biofilm buildup, these pipes are ideal for transporting clean and hygienic drinking water in buildings. With increasing public health concerns and regulatory pressures, the demand for anti-microbial pipes is projected to surge, contributing to the growth of the global plastic pipes market.



The Plastic Pipes Market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for pipeline projects in various sectors. In Water Supply and Sewage Treatment, PVC (Polyvinyl Chloride) and PE (Polyethylene) pipes are popular choices due to their corrosion resistance and lightweight properties. HDPE (High-Density Polyethylene) and LDPE (Low-Density Polyethylene) are also widely used in Water and Wastewater, Renewable Energies, and Hydrogen Networks. PVC, PE, PP (Polypropylene), and other plastic pipe materials are essential for Infrastructure Investment in Potable Water, Extreme Weather, Wastewater Disposal, and Cross-Linked Polyethylene (PE-X) for Gas Supply. Plastic pipes are also used in Building and Construction, Agriculture, Chemicals, Power Generation, Chemical Processing, Food Processing, and Water Infrastructure. Recycled Plastics and Bioplastics are gaining traction due to their eco-friendly nature. Plastic pipes offer ease of installation, non-reactive properties, and are ideal for Water Use and Water Treatment Plants. Ceresana reports a positive outlook for the Plastic Pipes Market, with continued investment in pipeline projects and the shift towards sustainable solutions.



Market Challenges



The global plastic pipes market faces significant challenges due to the volatility of raw material prices, primarily driven by crude oil. Plastic pipes are manufactured using polymers such as PE, PP, and PVC, which are derived from petrochemicals. Consequently, their prices are closely linked to crude oil prices. In H1 2022, geopolitical tensions with Russia led to a surge in crude oil prices, resulting in increased production costs for plastic pipe manufacturers. These costs were often passed on to customers through higher pipe prices. However, a decrease in crude oil prices in late 2022 and early 2023 led to temporary reductions in polymer costs. Yet, these reductions were not uniform across all regions and polymers due to regional supply constraints and varying demand patterns. These fluctuations create uncertainty for manufacturers, complicating pricing strategies and long-term contracts. As a result, the supply and demand imbalance significantly influences the price of all products derived from crude oil or natural gas, making it a challenge that may hinder the growth of the global plastic pipes market during the forecast period. The Plastic Pipes Market is experiencing significant growth due to its applications in various sectors like Water and Wastewater, Agriculture, Chemicals, and Renewable Energies . Ceresana's latest study reveals that Plastic Pipes are preferred for their corrosion resistance, lightweight properties, ease of installation, and non-reactive nature. In Water and Wastewater, Plastic Pipes are used for potable water supply, extreme weather resistance, and wastewater disposal. In Agriculture, they are used for irrigation systems. In the Chemicals sector, Plastic Pipes are used for transporting chemicals due to their non-reactive nature. Plastic Pipes are also used in Infrastructure Development for sewage systems, gas supply, and water infrastructure. In the Commercial and Industrial sectors, they are used for water use in Power Generation, Chemical Processing, Food Processing, and Water Treatment Plants. Moreover, Plastic Pipes are used in Building and Construction for rainwater harvesting and wastewater management. The market is also witnessing growth in Hydrogen Networks, Plastic Cable Protection, and Bioplastics. However, challenges like plastic waste, recycling, and environmental impact need to be addressed. The Plastic Pipes Market includes Cross-Linked Polyethylene (PE-X), Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS), HDPE Pipes, and Sewage Systems. The market is expected to grow due to infrastructure investment and the increasing demand for water and wastewater management.

Segment Overview



This plastic pipes market report extensively covers market segmentation by





1.1 Polyvinyl chloride

1.2 Polyethylene

1.3 Polypropylene 1.4 Others



2.1 Water supply and distribution

2.2 Sewage and drainage

2.3 Gas distribution

2.4 Agriculture 2.5 Others



3.1 APAC

3.2 North America

3.3 Europe

3.4 Middle East and Africa 3.5 South America

1.1

Polyvinyl chloride-

The Plastic Pipes Market has experienced significant growth due to its numerous advantages over traditional piping materials. These advantages include lightweight, durability, and resistance to corrosion. Plastic pipes are widely used in various industries such as water supply, oil and gas, and chemical processing. The market is driven by increasing infrastructure development and growing demand for water and wastewater treatment. Key players in the market include companies like Pexco, Uponor, and Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Chemical.

Research Analysis

The Plastic Pipes Market encompasses the production, sale, and installation of plastic pipes for various applications. These include pipeline projects for water supply, sewage treatment, and industrial processes. Plastic pipes offer advantages such as lightweight properties, resistance to extreme weather, and cost-effectiveness. Key materials used in plastic pipes are PVC (Polyvinyl Chloride), PE (Polyethylene), and its variants HDPE (High-Density Polyethylene) and LDPE (Low-Density Polyethylene). The market caters to diverse sectors like infrastructure investment, potable water, agriculture, wastewater disposal, renewable energies, hydrogen networks, plastic cable protection, and more. Ceresana reports that the global plastic pipes market is expected to grow due to increasing infrastructure investment and the demand for water use in sectors like building and construction, power generation, chemical processing, food processing, and water infrastructure. Additionally, the rise of renewable energies and the development of cross-linked polyethylene (PE-X) and Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) pipes are also driving market growth.

Market Research Overview

The Plastic Pipes Market encompasses the production, sale, and installation of plastic pipes used in various industries. Plastic pipes are increasingly being adopted for pipeline projects due to their advantages over traditional materials. These advantages include lightweight properties, ease of installation, corrosion resistance, and non-reactivity. Plastic pipes find extensive applications in Water Supply and Sewage Treatment, with PVC (Polyvinyl Chloride), PE (Polyethylene), and PP (Polypropylene) being the most commonly used materials. PE pipes, specifically HDPE (High-Density Polyethylene) and LDPE (Low-Density Polyethylene), are popular choices due to their durability and resistance to extreme weather conditions. The Plastic Pipes Market caters to diverse sectors such as Water and Wastewater, Agriculture, Chemicals, and Renewable Energies. Applications include potable water supply, sewage systems, wastewater disposal, hydrogen networks, plastic cable protection, and cross-linked polyethylene (PE-X) pipes. Plastic pipes are also used in power generation, chemical processing, food processing, and building and construction. Ceresana, a market research institute, reports that infrastructure investment and increasing water use are key drivers for the Plastic Pipes Market. The market is expected to grow further due to the need for water infrastructure development, wastewater management, and the shift towards renewable energies and hydrogen networks. Recycled plastics and bioplastics are gaining popularity due to environmental concerns. Plastic waste management and recycling are crucial aspects of the Plastic Pipes Market, with an increasing focus on minimizing environmental impact. The commercial and industrial sectors are significant consumers of plastic pipes, with water supply systems, gas supply, and sewage systems being major applications. Plastic pipes are also used in rainwater harvesting, wastewater treatment, and water treatment plants. In conclusion, the Plastic Pipes Market is a dynamic and growing industry, driven by infrastructure development, increasing water use, and the shift towards renewable energies. The market offers numerous opportunities for innovation, with advancements in materials, manufacturing processes, and applications.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation



Material



Polyvinyl Chloride



Polyethylene



Polypropylene

Others

Application



Water Supply And Distribution



Sewage And Drainage



Gas Distribution



Agriculture

Others

Geography



APAC



North America



Europe



Middle East And Africa South America

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

