Author Charlie Yates Releases Reflective Book: #Our Selfie With Jesus: When They Look At Us They Should See Jesus

PATASKALA, TN, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Author Charlie Yates, a cancer survivor, Registered Nurse, foster parent, husband, father, and grandfather, has published his insightful book, #Our Selfie With Jesus: When They Look At Us They Should See Jesus. This inspirational work offers readers a deep exploration of faith, healing, and personal growth through a spiritual lens.Yates' personal journey has been shaped by life's challenges and triumphs, which he shares in this uplifting book. #Our Selfie With Jesus reflects on how God has guided him on a path of healing, resilience, and spiritual transformation. His story speaks to the power of faith, drawing upon his experiences as a survivor and caregiver to inspire and encourage others."This book is about how God has touched my spirit and directed me on a wondrous journey," Yates shares. "It is my hope that readers will find challenge, encouragement, healing, and direction through the spirit of God, as I have."#Our Selfie With Jesus serves as a call to action for readers to embark on their own spiritual journeys. Yates encourages readers to see their lives as reflections of Christ, striving to embody His teachings in their daily lives. This thought-provoking book is meant to inspire and uplift, offering a roadmap for personal and spiritual development.The book is available now on Amazon and other platforms.About the AuthorCharlie Yates is an accomplished individual whose life journey includes overcoming cancer, fostering children, and serving as a Registered Nurse. His writing reflects his deep faith and desire to inspire others to draw closer to God. In #Our Selfie With Jesus, Yates shares the wisdom gained from his experiences, encouraging readers to seek spiritual fulfillment and embrace their faith.Book Link:

