AI-Powered Stock Picker Outperforms S&P 500 By Almost 50% Over The Past Year

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Investing today revealed the groundbreaking results from the first 12 months since its launch of ProPicks AI , an AI-powered stock picker that equips retail investors with exciting trading ideas each month, which have proven to consistently outperform the market's benchmark indices.

ProPicks AI is available to all subscribers of InvestingPro - Investing's premium service that offers retail investors enhanced tools at an affordable price, empowering them to more effectively compete with institutional investors. When using ProPicks during the past year, InvestingPro subscribers have leveraged the AI tool to outperform the S&P 500 by +46.24%, delivering as much as +84.62% gains, while the S&P 500 itself recorded +38.39% over the same time.

The AI models behind ProPicks are rigorously trained on more than 100 financial metrics, incorporating a wealth of 25 years' worth of investment data, providing retail investors with the kinds of investing opportunities which are usually reserved for hedge funds. Powered by Google Vertex AI, these models operate with unparalleled speed and precision, sifting through vast company datasets to pinpoint stocks poised to outperform the major indices. Crucially, ProPicks AI eliminates emotional biases from stock selection while dynamically adapting to market shifts. Employing machine learning, combined with AI synergy, it evaluates tens of thousands of companies and identifies stocks with the potential to flourish across diverse market conditions.

With an arsenal of six robust strategies focused on U.S. stocks - with additional local exchanges in Turkey, Spain, France, India and Brazil introduced soon - ProPicks AI caters to diverse investor preferences, ensuring superior performance through continuous updates and evaluations. Each strategy provides a monthly updated shortlist of stocks to consider, with each one resulting in over +20% gains and with 9 stock picks over the past year generating above +40%. The strategies include:



Beat the S&P 500 , pinpointing the 20 top potential performers among the 500 largest companies on the U.S. stock market, using key performance indicators and tracking them against real-time market shifts to ensure timely insights.

Dominate the Dow , showcasing the top 10 potential performers in the Dow Jones index, whose stocks are known for their stability, market dominance, and significant growth potential.

Tech Titans , revealing 15 companies at the forefront of tech innovation, offering some of the most exciting opportunities in the sector.

Mid-Cap Movers , identifying 20 stocks of mid-cap companies that are known for their agility without excessive risk, frequently delivering exceptional overall returns.

Top Value Stocks , spotlighting up to 20 undervalued U.S.-listed stocks with strong earnings and promising growth potential. Best of Buffett , selection of 15 standouts among the stocks in Warren Buffett's portfolio, representing the best of the Oracle's investment philosophy.

In the last 12 months, ProPicks AI has served to expand the already wide array of premium investor tools offered by the InvestingPro service, such as "Fair Value Estimates" which use sophisticated financial modeling technology to put a stock's fair value at investors' fingertips, and access to one of the most advanced stock screeners around. With pricing starting at $15.99 per month, InvestingPro arms the average retail investor with the indispensable and now attainable resources to be as competitive as possible with institutional investors in the financial markets.

"Stock picking is becoming increasingly more difficult, and retail investors shouldn't be at a disadvantage to institutional investors who are already leveraging AI for market success," said Andy Pai, VP of Subscription Products at Investing. "ProPicks AI is the culmination of years of research and development that harnesses the latest breakthroughs in AI to provide users with accurate data and rapid, exact analysis for effortless investing decision-making. Having outperformed the S&P 500 by almost 50% over the past year, its value is clear - it's not just a game changer, it's a completely different game."

ProPicks AI builds on the momentum generated by Investing in 2022 through the launch of its premium subscription service, which offers retail investors enhanced financial tools and real-time exclusive breaking news at an affordable price, once again providing them with value-added solutions to more effectively compete with institutional investors.