OUR Rescue Is Moving Global Headquarters To Minneapolis

Move from Salt Lake City will Accelerate U.S. Expansion Plans for 2025 in the Fight to End Sex Trafficking and Child Exploitation

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OUR Rescue, a global nonprofit dedicated to combating sex trafficking and child exploitation, announced plans to move its global headquarters from Salt Lake City, Utah, to Minneapolis, Minn. The move, slated for completion in January 2025, is part of the organization's strategy to expand its reach and services in the U.S., including more support for law enforcement partners and expansion into direct services for survivors of human trafficking and sexual exploitation.

With operations in 27 countries worldwide, OUR Rescue's U.S. expansion plan focus on combatting these crimes happening domestically in all 50 states.

OUR Rescue, a global nonprofit dedicated to combating sex trafficking and child exploitation announces plans to move HQ.

"These heinous crimes against children are happening in every Minnesota county, giving our state the shameful distinction of having the third highest rate of child sexual exploitation in the nation," said Tammy Lee, CEO of OUR Rescue. "Thankfully, this is also one of the best places in world to attack this problem. The Twin Cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul are recognized for supporting a vibrant nonprofit sector, backed by a very generous philanthropic community. Minnesota also has a strong existing ecosystem of nonprofits who share our mission. By working together, we can drive even greater impact in the fight against sex trafficking and child exploitation."

The move is part of the organization's long-term vision to grow and innovate while remaining deeply connected to the communities and donors who share its mission. OUR Rescue is currently evaluating different locations for its new headquarters, which will open in January.

Seamless Transition with Continued Center of Excellence in Salt Lake City

Despite the shift in headquarters, OUR Rescue will maintain a significant presence in Salt Lake City, where the organization was founded in 2013. The Utah office will continue to operate as one of OUR Rescue's two Centers of Excellence, focusing on operational and mission support (shared services including marketing, advancement, finance HR, IS and legal). These will continue in Utah while growing simultaneously in Minneapolis and other strategic domestic and international locations.

The Dallas-Ft. Worth Center of Excellence is connected to Minneapolis by the I-35 corridor, which is an active route for human trafficking with hundreds of ads for sex along the interstate and a frequent target for sex trafficking arrests. A leadership team is already in place there focused on education, prevention and advancement along with operations and survivor care support.

"OUR Rescue's expansion and headquarters move supports the board and leadership team's commitment to increase our impact by targeting growth in areas where we can build the strongest partnerships," said Sean Vassilaros, Chair of OUR Rescue's Board of Directors. "We are excited about the collaborations that are emerging in Minnesota and are confident the transition will enable us to deliver on our mission to protect vulnerable kids from being sexually exploited."



About OUR Rescue

OUR Rescue is global nonprofit organization on a mission to end sex trafficking and child exploitation by empowering survivors to reclaim their lives and thrive on their healing journey. Founded in 2013, the organization's work provides comprehensive survivor care services, assisting law enforcement with funding, equipment and training to help develop and prosecute cases. OUR Rescue operates in 27 countries, including the U.S., with offices in Africa, Asia, Europe and South America.

SOURCE OUR Rescue

