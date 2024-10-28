(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Rodney A. Butler

Chairman

Latoya

Cluff

Vice Chairwoman

Matthew Pearson

Secretary

Merrill "Marvin" Reels

Treasurer

Crystal M. Whipple

Councilor

Daniel Menihan

Councilor

Michele Scott

Councilor

MASHANTUCKET, Conn., Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Chairman Rodney Butler joined a small delegation of distinguished tribal leaders aboard Air Force One to accompany President Joe Biden and Secretary Deb Haaland to a historic ceremony held at the Gila River Indian Reservation where President Biden issued a formal apology for the federal government's role in forcibly placing Native American children in boarding schools for over 150 years. The delegation included Stephen Lewis, Governor of the Gila River Indian Community,

Mark Macarro, President of the National Congress of American Indians and Chairman of the Pechanga Band of Luiseño Indians, Whitney Gravelle, President of the Bay Mills Indian Community, Gena Kakkak, Chairwoman of the Menominee Indian Tribe, and Deborah Parker, CEO of the Native American Boarding School Coalition.



Rodney Butler, Chairman of the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation; Stephen Lewis, Governor of the Gila River Indian Community; Mark Macarro, NCAI Chairman and Chairman of the Pechanga Band of Luiseño Indians; President Biden; Deb Haaland, U.S. Secretary of Interior; Gena Kakkak, Chairwoman of the Menominee Indian Tribe; Deborah Parker, CEO of the Native American Boarding School Coalition; and Whitney Gravelle, President of the Bay Mills Indian Community.

Rodney Butler, Chairman of the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation; Stephen Lewis, Governor of the Gila River Indian Community; Mark Macarro, NCAI Chairman and Chairman of the Pechanga Band of Luiseño Indians; President Biden; Deb Haaland, U.S. Secretary of Interior; Gena Kakkak, Chairwoman of the Menominee Indian Tribe; Deborah Parker, CEO of the Native American Boarding School Coalition; and Whitney Gravelle, President of the Bay Mills Indian Community.

Continue Reading

Federally sponsored Indian boarding schools were institutions of trauma. Native children, many of whom never returned to their families or communities, were often forcibly removed, stripped of their culture, and subjected to physical punishment and labor, leaving generational scars across Indian Country. The boarding school system, modeled after the handling of Native prisoners, was intended to "civilize" and "Christianize" Native children as part of a broader governmental effort to dismantle Native culture, language, and family structures-ultimately, to facilitate the seizure of Indian lands and resources.

During the flight, Chairman Butler and fellow leaders engaged in candid conversations with President Biden and Secretary Haaland, reflecting on the lasting impact of boarding schools and other federal policies still impacting Native communities today. Chairman Butler and the other leaders also recognized President Biden's consistent dedication to Native American issues and his administration's commitment to justice and healing for Tribal Nations.

"It was the honor of a lifetime to be invited by President Biden to join him personally for this historic moment," Chairman Butler said. "His administration's commitment to Indian Country is truly unprecedented, and his respect for our sovereignty has been unwavering throughout his career. The President's apology is a necessary step toward healing the deep wounds left by a dark chapter in our nation's history and signals a shared commitment to truth and reconciliation."

Chairman Butler emphasized that, while President Biden's apology is a significant milestone, sustained efforts to address past injustices are essential. He highlighted the need for lasting investments in Native education, healthcare, cultural revitalization, mental health services, and economic development to support Indian Country's ongoing journey toward healing and resilience. He also reiterated the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation's continued support for justice for those impacted by the federal boarding school policies.

This historic apology reflects a broader commitment by the Biden/Harris Administration to strengthen government-to-government relationships with Tribal Nations and address the longstanding inequities impacting Native American communities.

About the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation

The Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation is a federally recognized Indian tribe located in southeastern Connecticut. As pioneers of the Indian casino gaming industry, the history of the Mashantucket Pequots reveals one of American's greatest come-back stories which is featured at the world-renowned Mashantucket Pequot Museum and Research Center.

Today, the Tribe owns and operates one of the largest gaming resorts in North America, Foxwoods Resort Casino, along with a variety of complementary business enterprises, including Connecticut's premiere luxury golf experience, Lake of the Isles and the decadent Spa at Norwich Inn. The Tribe's health and wellness company, Pequot Health Care, is an industry leader in tribal and commercial health plan management and pharmaceutical services.



As one of the highest revenue contributors and largest employers in Connecticut, the Mashantucket Pequots have hosted millions of visitors and provided billions in slot revenue payments to the State.

The Tribe has also contributed millions in donations and sponsorships to support worthy charities, community events and programs, and other tribes in need, locally and throughout the United States.

Dedicated to our future generations inheriting clean beautiful land, a safe community and a strong economy, we remain committed to promoting spirituality, strong family values, education, social stability, economic independence, and the wellbeing of our Tribal Members, employees and guests in a healthy and supportive environment. Our ultimate goal is to protect and advance our sovereign rights in order to build and preserve a cultural, social and economic foundation that can never be undermined or destroyed.

To learn more about the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation, please visit us at .

Press Contact:

Lori Potter, Director of Communications

Email: [email protected]

Cell: (860) 460-7993

SOURCE Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED