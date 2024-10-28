In-Depth Analysis Of The Global Public Opinion And Election Polling Market: Key Drivers, Trends And Forecast 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The public opinion and election polling market has grown steadily, projected to increase from $8.18 billion in 2023 to $8.43 billion in 2024, reflecting a CAGR of 3.1%. This growth is attributed to the influence of media coverage, political events and campaigns, demographic changes, social and economic factors, and historical voting behaviors.

What Is the Expected Size of the Global Public Opinion And Election Polling Market, and How Fast Will It Grow?

The public opinion and election polling market is projected to grow steadily, expected to reach $9.55 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 3.2%. Factors contributing to this growth include the influence of social media and digital platforms, political polarization, issue-centric campaigns, demographic changes, and evolving communication channels. Key trends expected during this period include the impact of social media, the globalization of polling practices, challenges with response rates, public trust in polling, and the adaptation to societal changes.

What Is Accelerating Growth in the Public Opinion And Election Polling Market?

The increasing need for public opinion insights is projected to elevate the demand for public opinion and election polling markets. Public opinion surveys serve as tools to gauge public sentiment on various issues, aiding governments and organizations in decision-making related to leadership, product launches, and strategic planning, thereby fostering growth in this market.

Who Are the Major Players Influencing the Public Opinion And Election Polling Market's Growth?

Major companies operating in the market report are Nielsen Holdings plc, Ipsos SA, SurveyMonkey Market Research Solutions, YouGov plc, Gallup Inc., Marist Institute for Public Opinion, Harris Insights & Analytics LLC, Gnosis Partners LLC, Morning Consult LLC, Group Dynamics In Focus LLC, Rasmussen Reports LLC, Pew Research Center, Eastcoast Research Inc., Quinnipiac University Polling Institute, Public Policy Polling LLC, CNN/ORC International, Monmouth University Polling Institute.

What Are the Latest Trends Influencing Public Opinion And Election Polling Market Size ?

Innovations and the launch of new techniques through partnerships and collaborations are gaining momentum in the public opinion and election polling industry, as companies and government organizations introduce new technologies to improve survey and voting reliability, accessibility, and accuracy.

How Is The Global Public Opinion And Election Polling Market Segmented?

1) By Mode: Online Surveys, Paper Surveys, Telephonic Surveys, One-to-One Interviews

2) By Survey Type: Product Survey, Website Survey, Focus Group Survey, Conference Feedback Survey, Other Survey Types

3) By Application: Public Opinion, Election Polling

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Public Opinion And Election Polling Market

North America was the largest region in the public opinion and election polling market in 2023. Western Europe was the second largest region in the market share regions covered in the public opinion and election polling report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

What Is The Definition Of The Public Opinion And Election Polling Market?

Public opinion reflects the collective attitudes or beliefs of a significant segment of the population regarding specific topics or issues. Electoral polling is a method that employs election surveys to gather data reflecting the opinions of a sample group.

The Public Opinion And Election Polling Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company includes the following key information:

. Market size data for both historical and future periods

. Analysis of both macro and microeconomic factors that have impacted the market over the past five years

. Regional market analysis covering Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, the USA, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

. Country-specific market analysis for Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.

Overview of the Global Public Opinion And Election Polling Market Report: Trends, Opportunities, Strategies, and More

The Public Opinion And Election Polling Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company is an extensive resource that delivers insights into public opinion and election polling market size, public opinion and election polling market drivers and trends, public opinion and election polling global market major players, public opinion and election polling competitors' revenues, public opinion and election polling global market positioning, and public opinion and election polling market growth across geographies. This report provides valuable in-depth insights into potential opportunities and strategies. Companies can utilize the information presented to target segments with the greatest growth potential.

