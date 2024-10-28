Change In The Management Board Of HÖRMANN Industries Gmbh

EQS-News: Hörmann Industries GmbH / Key word(s): Personnel

Change in the Management Board of HÖRMANN Industries GmbH

28.10.2024 / 17:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Change in the Management Board of HÖRMANN Industries GmbH

Kirchseeon, 28 October 2024 - HÖRMANN Industries GmbH (corporate bond, ISIN: NO0012938325) announces that Dr Christian Baur will step down from the Management Board with effect from 31 December 2024 and will leave the company at own request to pursue new professional challenges. Dr Christian Baur has been Chief Technology Officer (CTO) on the Management Board of HÖRMANN Industries since mid-2022. Over the past two years, he has shaped the HÖRMANN Intralogistics business division together with his team and aligned it for the future. After two years of close collaboration with Christian Baur, CFO Johann Schmid-Davis will take over the management of the Intralogistics division from 1 January 2025 until further notice as part of the adjusted allocation of responsibilities. Dr Andreas Albath, Chairman of the Advisory Board of HÖRMANN Industries GmbH: "Over the past two years, Christian Baur has rendered outstanding services to the development and positioning of our Intralogistics division. We regret his resignation, thank him for his extraordinary commitment and wish him all the best for the future." Dr Michael Radke (CEO) and Johann Schmid-Davis will continue to have overall responsibility for the management of HÖRMANN Industries GmbH.

Contact: HÖRMANN Industries GmbH

Hauptstr. 45-47

D-85614 Kirchseeon

T +49 8091 5630 0

F +49 8091 5630 195

...

Financial and business press: IR AG

Frederic Hilke

T +49 221 9140 970

...

About the HÖRMANN Group Since the company was founded in 1955, the HÖRMANN Group has grown steadily. Under the umbrella of HÖRMANN Holding GmbH & Co KG, around 30 subsidiaries operate in the Automotive, Communication, Engineering and Intralogistics business divisions with a high level of entrepreneurial initiative and independence. The aim of the HÖRMANN Group is to provide customers with specific solutions and services that offer economic advantages and a high level of customer benefit. To achieve this, the HÖRMANN Group, with around 2,950 highly qualified employees, uses its entire broadly diversified and networked knowledge from a wide range of technological fields.



28.10.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at

Language: English Company: Hörmann Industries GmbH Hauptstr. 45-47 85614 Kirchseeon Germany Phone: +49 8091 5630-0 Fax: +49 8091 5630-195 E-mail: ... Internet: ISIN: NO0012938325 WKN: A351U9 Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 2017367



End of News EQS News Service