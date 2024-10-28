Top 5G Smartphone Deals For Diwali 2024: Best Offers On The Latest Devices

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Pune, Maharashtra, India The era of 5G connectivity has taken India by storm, with several top providers launching 5G networks in the last couple of years. Recognising the rapidly growing popularity of 5G handsets in India, Bajaj Finserv is gearing up for the festive season by offering steal-deal offers on the latest 5G smartphones. The Diwali Sale is now live on the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network and will continue until November 5th, 2024. During this festive bonanza sale, customers can buy the best with a maximum discount of up to 20%! So, if you're looking to score amazing deals on new 5G mobile phones , simply head to the nearest Bajaj Finserv partner store during the offer period.



Shop for 5G smartphones on Easy EMIs





You can enjoy unbeatable discounts on the latest 5G smartphones from top brands like vivo, OPPO, Samsung, realme, and Apple. You can shop for a high-end device like the Google Pixel 9 Pro , which runs on the Tensor G4 processor and boasts a 120Hz 6.3-inch LTPO OLED display for crystal-clear visuals. Google Pixel 9 Pro and 9 Pro XL are available on Easy EMIs starting from Rs. 4,444 onwards (at Reliance Digital and Croma).





Photography enthusiasts can choose from new 5G mobiles like the OPPO F27 5G. The smartphone features a 50MP + 2MP camera setup that's powered by AI ultra-clear imaging technology to ensure stunningly detailed captures. During the Diwali Sale, you can grab the OPPO F27 5G handset at discounted prices with Easy EMIs starting from Rs. 1,399 only!





If you're looking for a budget handset that offers impeccable 5G speeds and super-long battery life, you can opt for the Redmi Note 13 that's available on Easy EMIs starting from Rs. 944. Equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support, Redmi Note 13 easily lasts you throughout the day without refuelling breaks. In fact, you can even score zero down payment deals on the smartphone for select tenures.





Benefits of shopping with Bajaj Finserv

Competitive prices : Enjoy great value for money with competitively priced products at any of the Bajaj Finserv's partner stores.

Easy EMIs : Purchasing your desired product is simple with Easy EMI options, allowing you to choose a repayment tenure that suits your budget.

Zero down payment : For select products, benefit from zero down payment option, eliminating the need for upfront payment at purchase.

Options and accessibility : Choose from a wide variety of products available at Bajaj Finserv partner stores across multiple cities, offering unmatched convenience.

You can opt for Bajaj Finserv's financing options including Easy EMI and zero down payment schemes for financial ease and convenience. Break the cost into Easy EMI to enjoy a hassle-free shopping experience.





*Terms and Conditions Apply





