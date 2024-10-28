(MENAFN- Frost & Sullivan) TeleVox Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for Improving Patient Experience through Effective Engagement and Customer Value

SAN ANTONIO, TX. – October 28, 2024 – Frost & Sullivan recently assessed the patient relationship management (PRM) industry and, based on its findings, recognizes TeleVox with the 2024 North American Customer Value Leadership Award. The company provides meaningful, omnichannel interactions that span the patient journey-scheduling, intake, appointment, and post-visit engagement. TeleVox's platform empowers personalization and scalability to a client's entire population base. The platform integrates with physician-patient portals and EHRs in a meaningful manner, pulling in patient-specific information customized to client specifications and allowing the information to be tailored to patient-specific context. As such, it augments the patient experience by allowing them to perform actions in a portal in an easy, self-service manner.

TeleVox has a comprehensive portfolio of best-in-breed solutions that cover the holistic patient journey, including preventative care, discovery care, specialty diagnosis and treatment, appointment booking and preparation, and chronic disease management. This comprehensive portfolio is a key differentiator for TeleVox, as it bridges the gap across various touchpoints in the patient journey, irrespective of where the patient is in the process. It ensures easier provider access to functionalities or viewpoints, enabling providers to track more patients at scale without additional manual work while improving clinical outcomes and operational benefits. The company also offers a continuous delivery framework, giving customers immediate value through updates with more features, functionalities, enhancements, and upgrades. TeleVox's new AI-enabled, Virtual Agent and chat solutions help health systems deliver an enhanced self-service experience that aligns with consumer communication expectations and workflows outside the healthcare industry.

Delfina Huergo, healthcare industry analyst for Frost & Sullivan, observed,“TeleVox sets out to overcome the shortcomings of the PRM industry. The company bridges the gap by providing an experience that covers the patient journey from initial appointment to post-discharge, including chronic disease management. TeleVox offers a unified strategy for customers and patients, bringing consistent, persistent, and actionable conversation through artificial intelligence capabilities to facilitate thoughtful engagement longitudinally.”

TeleVox offers a true omnichannel scenario that allows patients to leverage voice, web, or short message service (SMS) text communication channels based on their preferences. Patients have access to the same experience, personalization, and automation regardless of their chosen channel. TeleVox's new Practice Edition solution gives practice groups of less than 50 providers a streamlined method to manage their day. It provides administrators tools specific to a practice level in a single interface, including scheduling appointments, managing wait lists, rescheduling, website management, marketing, ad hoc alerts, and adding emergency appointments. This reduces the barrier for smaller providers to offer a better patient experience, thereby improving outcomes such as filling schedules, increasing revenue capture, and enhancing patient satisfaction overall. TeleVox's customization and expertise ensure that patients have valuable and positive experiences when interacting with the platform regardless of their chosen channel, thereby enhancing patient loyalty and continuous use. With its multiple pricing models, the company enacts high value and ROI for customers regardless of size or application.

“TeleVox provides unmatched customer service, working with customers to customize engagement projects aligned to a client's specific goals and endpoints, maximizing overall value, and achieving high return on investment. Its low/no code configuration enables fast and flexible workflow integration, empowering it to align workflows and integrate updated solutions and features efficiently,” added Huergo. TeleVox earns Frost & Sullivan's 2024 North American Customer Value Leadership Award for its strong overall performance in the patient relationship management industry.

