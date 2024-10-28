Miningnewsbreaks Standard Lithium Ltd. (NYSE American: SLI) Secures Exclusive Tech License With Koch To Boost Lithium Extraction Efficiency

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Standard Lithium (NYSE American: SLI) , in partnership with Equinor through its SWA Lithium joint venture, has entered into a license agreement with Koch Solutions (“KTS”) to utilize KTS's Li-ProTM Lithium Selective Sorption (LSS) at the South West Arkansas Project's commercial plant. This agreement grants Standard Lithium access to KTS's advanced lithium recovery solution with performance guarantees, including a 95% lithium recovery rate and over 99% rejection of impurities like calcium and sodium, enabling cost-effective, high-purity lithium extraction. The collaboration also includes KTS's technical support to integrate Li-Pro LSS into Standard Lithium's plant design, significantly advancing the viability of lithium extraction in Arkansas's Smackover Formation. Standard Lithium's demonstration plant in El Dorado, Arkansas, using the same technology, has processed over 24 million gallons of brine since April with a 95.4% lithium recovery rate, further validating the technology's effectiveness and supporting the company's goal to lead in sustainable lithium production.

To view the full press release, visit

About Standard Lithium Ltd.

Standard Lithium is a leading near-commercial lithium development company focused on the sustainable development of a portfolio of large, high-grade lithium-brine properties in the United States.

The company prioritizes projects characterized by the highest-quality resources, robust infrastructure, skilled labor and streamlined permitting. The company aims to achieve sustainable, commercial-scale lithium production via the application of a scalable and fully integrated direct lithium extraction (“DLE”) and purification process. The company's flagship projects are located in the Smackover Formation, a world-class lithium-brine asset, focused in Arkansas and Texas. In partnership with global energy leader Equinor ASA, Standard Lithium is advancing the South West Arkansas Project, a greenfield project located in southern Arkansas, and is actively exploring promising lithium-brine prospects in east Texas. Additionally, the company is advancing the phase 1A project in partnership with LANXESS Corp., a brownfield development project located in southern Arkansas. Standard Lithium also holds an interest in certain mineral leases in the Mojave Desert in San Bernardino County, California. For more information about the company, please visit

.

