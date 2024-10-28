Coface SA: Fitch Affirms Coface AA- Rating, With ‘Stable’ Outlook

Paris, 28 October 2024 – 18.45

The rating agency Fitch affirmed today Coface AA- Insurer Strength (IFS) rating. The outlook remains stable.

Fitch has also affirmed Coface SA's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A+', with a stable outlook.

The rating action reflects“Coface's very strong company profile and capitalisation, as well as a strong profitability through the cycle”. The stable outlook reflects Fitch's view that“Coface continues to maintain sufficient rating headroom to withstand weaker macro-economic conditions and rising corporate default risk over the next 12-24 months”.

In Fitch's press release, the rating agency recognises Coface's“very strong, well established and geographically diversified franchise in the global trade credit insurance sector”. Fitch highlights also that“factoring, information services and other fee-based activities enhance Coface's business diversification”.

Fitch views Coface's financial performance“as strong across the economic cycle, underpinned by underwriting profitability and effective risk management and reinsurance”.

