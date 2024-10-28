Cass County, IN Transforms Permitting Process With Opengov

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) LOGANSPORT, IN, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Staff in Cass County, IN needed a new solution to address challenges with its existing permitting system, including issues with submissions and limited searchability. They found a reliable partner in OpenGov, the leader known for its cutting-edge software solutions designed to streamline operations. The solution, OpenGov Permitting & Licensing, stood out for its comprehensive features, particularly its ability to multiple permits to projects and streamline application processes.



Led by a commitment to improving efficiency and service to residents, County staff faced ongoing difficulties with system functionality and duplication of contractor entries. In searching for a new solution, they prioritized easy-to-use online portals, better search capabilities, and automated workflows.



With the adoption of OpenGov Permitting & Licensing, Cass County anticipates a smoother, more efficient permitting experience. The new software is expected to improve overall service delivery through features such as enhanced search functions and automated workflows, which will help reduce staff workload and improve processing times. Additionally, the easy-to-use online portal will enable both staff and applicants to modify information seamlessly, ensuring a more user-friendly experience for all parties involved.



Cass County joins more than 1,900 public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.



