Watch: DOC Develops New Supply Chain Risk-Assessment Tool
10/28/2024 2:00:42 PM
Originally published by SupplyChainBrain
John Rogula , managing director and leader of the enterprise risk management offering of Baker Tilly , provides a sneak peek at a new supply chain risk-assessment tool from the U.S. Department of Commerce.
