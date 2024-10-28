عربي


Unlocking AI-Powered Learning

10/28/2024 2:00:41 PM

(MENAFN- 3BL) Originally published by Project Syndicate

Artificial intelligence has captured the imagination of corporate leaders eager to implement new tech solutions in their industries. But AI could also be applied to broader and more complex problems, especially in education. This vision is on its way to becoming a reality, with the technology already helping to enhance student learning, create new pathways to rewarding careers, and align today's education with tomorrow's jobs.

MENAFN28102024007202015466ID1108825573


3BL

