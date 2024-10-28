Venterra Realty Appoints Julie Tatom As Senior Vice President Of Property Operations

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Venterra Realty recently announced the appointment of Julie Tatom as Senior Vice President of Property Operations. In this role, Julie will lead the charge in setting the strategic direction for operations, optimizing property management processes, implementing innovative solutions, and identifying new ways to boost property performance.

Julie brings over 30 years of experience in the Multi-Family industry, most recently as Senior Vice President of Operations with Kairoi Residential for six years during the period when the company grew from 6,000 units to 30,000 across several states. She has also held significant leadership positions at Cortland, McKinley, and Campus Living Villages. Julie's extensive expertise will be instrumental in making key operational decisions and developing highly efficient strategic operational policies and procedures.

At Venterra, property operations are central to our commitment to providing exceptional living experiences. Our dedicated operations team strives to maintain high service standards, ensure well-managed properties, and continuously improve our processes to boost resident satisfaction.

"Julie's appointment as Senior Vice President of Property Operations underscores our focus on operational excellence, said Venterra CEO, John Foresi. "With her leadership, we aim to further streamline our processes and foster a culture of continuous improvement to our operations. Julie's hands-on approach and ability to lead through challenging situations will be crucial in achieving these goals."

"Julie's proven track record to success and her dedication to her team and residents make her the perfect fit for Venterra", said Venterra Chairman, Andrew Stewart. "We look forward to the positive impact she will have on our operations and communities."

