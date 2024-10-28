Education Above All Foundation Condemns Disruption Of Education In Lebanon And Gaza

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) DOHA, QATAR, October 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Education Above All Foundation strongly condemns the rising assaults on educational institutions, students, education personnel and civilians across Gaza and Lebanon. The unrelenting war in Gaza, which has persisted for over a year, followed by the aggression in Lebanon that began in October 2024, has inflicted severe damage on educational infrastructure. Students and educational personnel have been killed, have been repurposed as shelters, and students have been displaced across the two countries.

In Gaza, the recent attack on a school-turned-shelter in Nuseirat refugee camp has killed 17 people, including children while injuring 42 people. The incident is the latest in a series of continuous targeting of schools-turned-shelters in refugee camps. The continuous targeting of educational facilities in Gaza, represents a grave violation of international humanitarian law. These actions not only threaten lives but also infringe upon the fundamental right to education.

Since the outbreak of hostilities in October 2024, escalated airstrikes on Beirut's southern suburbs and on villages in southern and eastern Lebanon have caused casualties, with 2,309 deaths and 10,782 injuries reported. According to UNICEF, more than 1.2 million people have been displaced by the catastrophic escalation of hostilities; more than 40% of Lebanon's student population have been displaced and are seeking refuge in schools and shelters across the country.

To accommodate such substantial number of displaced people, at least 500 public schools - about half of Lebanon's public schools - are now being used as collective shelters. Furthermore, the Lebanese Ministry of Education has announced the closure of universities nationwide due to continued attacks, further exacerbating the educational crisis as students are unable to continue their studies in safety.

Such unceasing aggressions have placed an unbearable strain on the education system across both Gaza and Lebanon, heightening the risk of long-term physical and mental trauma among students. It furthermore deprives children and youth of their fundamental right to education in safety and security. According to the Global Coalition to Protect Education from Attack (GCPEA), the latest Education Under Attack Report 2024 has identified that attacks on education have increased globally by 20%, compared to the past two years.

Education is a fundamental human right and it should be protected at all times especially during times of wars and attacks. Schools and education facilities should be respected as safe sanctuaries by all armed actors and never be targeted for war. EAA Foundation calls upon all parties to respect their obligations under international humanitarian law to protect the sanctity of educational facilities, students and personnel and the provisional measures issued by the International Court of Justice.

EAA Foundation strongly echoes calls for an urgent ceasefire for Gaza and Lebanon, with full adherence to all provisional measures and international rulings and resolutions calling for the protection of civilians and learners.

EAA Foundation reaffirms its commitment to safeguarding education during crises and calls for global efforts to protect students and education from disruption. EAA Foundation has supported over seven million out-of-school children affected by conflict. To date, EAA Foundation has supported over 19 million children and youth worldwide, achieving an 89.5% retention rate and reaffirming education as a universal human right.

About the Education Above All (EAA) Foundation

The Education Above All (EAA) Foundation is a global foundation established in 2012 by Her Highness Sheikha Moza bint Nasser. EAA Foundation aims to transform lives through education. We believe that education is the single most effective means of reducing poverty, creating peaceful and just societies, unlocking the full potential of every child and youth, and creating the right conditions to achieve Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

