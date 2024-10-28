OSCAR-NOMINATED NARRATIVE SHORT FILM RED, WHITE AND BLUE PREMIERING TODAY FOR FREE ON YOUTUBE THROUGH ELECTION WEEK

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Followed by Student-Led National Livestream Screening and Discussion on Reproductive Justice To Take Place From University of Pennsylvania's Carey Law School on October 30 with Students Around the Country

"Rarely have I seen a with the power to bring people together around our common humanity as effectively as Red, White and Blue. This is a film for right now, and we need it to be seen urgently by as many people as possible." - Jane Fonda

For additional information and assets, please visit the Red, White and Blue site here

NEW YORK and LOS ANGELES, Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Majic Ink Productions and Level Forward announced today that Nazrin Choudhury's compelling Academy Award® nominated short film, Red, White and Blue, will premiere for free on YouTube through election week starting today. Starring Brittany Snow and Juliet Donenfeld, and executive produced by Samantha Bee, the powerful and timely story follows a young, single mother from Arkansas who is forced to cross state lines in search of a critically urgent and necessary abortion. Alongside today's YouTube launch, each view will generate a donation to the film's Purple Parlor Fund benefiting non-partisan/501c3 organizations in reproductive rights, justice, and the film's impact campaign. The film is available at

.

Continue Reading

Since the Oscars®, the film has been screened strategically throughout the country to reach voters of all backgrounds and political leanings, and in a special event on Wednesday, October 30, students and faculty from the University of Pennsylvania will participate in a national, student-led, free livestream screening event and moderated discussion featuring the film's writer and director Nazrin Choudhury, LaTosha Brown of Black Voters Matter, Professors Melissa Murray and Kate Shaw of "Strict Scrutiny," UPenn law student Madeleine Morales, Co-chair of UPenn's If/When/How, and more. Jointly sponsored by the If/When/How law student pro bono project, Penn Reproductive Justice Undergraduate Group, Toll Public Interest Center, and Penn Women's Center, the event is produced by public benefit entertainment studio Level Forward. The livestream will virtually connect schools from various states including Georgia, Ohio, Missouri, North Carolina, Tennessee, California, and New York among others. Students are encouraged to gather with one another to participate in this experience, and may pre-register for free at

.

The film's National Host Committee leader and Oscar-nominated actress, Lorraine Bracco, describes the film as "23 minutes you will never forget," highlighting Red, White and Blue's "gut-punch lying in wait" which has garnered extensive word-of-mouth and demand for its release. Additional National Host Committee members include Katie Couric, Laverne Cox, Jane Fonda, Mark Ruffalo, Octavia Spencer, Gloria Steinem, Chrissy Teigen, and Jessica Yellin.

Upcoming screenings and events can be found at .

ABOUT MAJIC INK PRODUCTIONS

Majic Ink Productions is the film and TV production company helmed by Oscar-nominated filmmaker, Nazrin Choudhury, and the studio behind the Oscar-nominated short film, RED, WHITE AND BLUE. Working extensively across film and television on a wide array of author-driven and distinct projects, the company's mission is to empower storytellers to bring their unique voices to the screen, and to tell the stories that need to be told.

ABOUT LEVEL FORWARD

Level Forward

makes brave stories, produces courageous conversations, and works for enduring impact. A public benefit entertainment studio comprised of creatives, entrepreneurs, and change-makers, films include Mountains, Red, White and Blue, The Year Between, The Assistant, Holler, and Rebel Hearts. Broadway and live shows include Suffs, How To Dance In Ohio, Parade, POTUS, Slave Play, What The Constitution Means To Me, Sanctuary City, Jagged Little Pill, and Oklahoma! Browse the Company's Tony, Emmy, Oscar and Grammy-nominated, Spirit and Anthem Award-winning creative work at

levelforward ; the conversation library at

moretotalkabout ; or the Company's flagship learning program at

sfsgworkshop .

ABOUT PURPLE PARLOR FUND

The Purple Parlor Fund is deploying financial capital in support of the RED, WHITE AND BLUE's impact initiative, bringing the Oscar-nominated film, its dialogue, questions, and impactful story to audiences who have been traditionally closed to the conversation; particularly people from different faiths, economic realities, and party affiliations. The Fund's ultimate goal is to spark personal and private conversations about reproductive rights and justice - beyond the in-theater or talkback experience - which can subsequently take place within families or subsets of communities, that nurture civil discourse and a meaningful narrative shift on the issues.

SOURCE Level Forward

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED