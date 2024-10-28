Lehigh Valley’S First Reverse Networking Event For Women In STEM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Area Non-profit Connects Female STEM Students with Leaders

Allentown, PA, Oct. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On November 12, female STEM students from local higher education institutions will participate in“Connecting Our Talents; Women in STEM,” an impactful day of meant to showcase emerging talent and connect them with leading industry professionals. The event is hosted by Women in Science Demonstrating Outstanding Merits (WISDOM), a non-profit based out of the Lehigh Valley.

“Of the many things our region can be proud of, one of them is the collective advancement it has made in developing a more inclusive workplace,” shared Dr. Roxy Swails, WISDOM Board Member.“With many STEM industry careers still disproportionately misrepresenting women, our organization has found our niche in supporting students specifically seeking help to bridge the gap between their studies and careers in academia into industry, just as I did from my early career in higher education. I didn't know what was available to me.”

The event, to be held at the Da Vinci Science Center at PPL Pavilion, was designed to provide a platform for students to showcase their passion projects, network with industry sponsors, and explore opportunities in the STEM industry. Unlike traditional career fairs, the program will feature a reverse interview format. Female students will present topics they are enthusiastic about, while employers engage with them directly.

“This unique approach provides an informal, relaxed environment for the students and a valuable opportunity for employers to identify and connect with multiple talented individuals at the same time,” said Dr. Dirk Frese, Executive Director of WISDOM.“The work these students are doing is so important – no female should every doubt there is a spot for them at the industry table.”

Registration for "Connecting Our Talents: Women in STEM" closes on October 31. To register, or for more information, please visit .

The event is made possible thanks to the financial support of WISDOM's sponsors, including WISDOM Founder JULABO USA; WISDOM Ambassadors Air Products, B. Braun, Ben Franklin Technology Partners of Northeastern Pennsylvania, Heidelberg Materials, and iTEC; WISDOM Champion Olympus Corporation of the Americas; and WISDOM In-Kind Advocate Golden Pepper Productions.

About WISDOM

Women in Science Demonstrating Outstanding Merits (WISDOM) is a national 501(c)(3) non-profit based out of Allentown, Pennsylvania. WISDOM's mission is to provide opportunities, resources, and support to female STEM students and graduates looking to advance their careers outside academia. The organization's goal is to foster connections with industry professionals to drive innovation, facilitate change, and open leadership opportunities for women in STEM.

