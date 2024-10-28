Koushicare Unveils 40Hz Gamma Light Therapy Brainband To Combat Aging And Boost Mental Health

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Tokyo, Japan, Oct. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Koushicare, an innovator in mental healthcare, introduces its all-natural and non-invasive Gamma Light Therapy Brainband that boosts brain and reduces neurodegeneration. This breakthrough device boosts cognitive function and helps in Alzheimer's prevention using 40Hz Gamma Light Therapy.

The device, equipped with photobiomodulation technology, strives to revolutionize mental healthcare, maintaining brain function, focus, and well-being as people age with no side effects.

Preserving Brain Health as People Age







Age comes with certain issues that can affect memory and thinking. These issues can affect people's daily lives, from performing simple tasks to relationships with others.

However, Koushicare's Gamma Light Therapy BrainBand addresses these issues before they even come:



brain, such as Alzheimer's, become more common with age. These conditions lead to memory loss and issues with functioning, bringing stress to family members. In worse cases, these brain conditions can harm people's safety.

Enhancing Focus . People with fast-paced lives often experience " brain overload ," where stress builds up, causing difficulty in concentrating. This can affect their lifestyle, from decreased performance at work to problems making decisions. Relieving Stress and Alleviating Depression . Stress, anxiety, and depression affect brain health . Activities that relieve stress , such as daily yoga, meditation, and regular exercise, are essential to enhance brain performance and overall well-being.

In addition to brain-stimulating activities and a proper diet, Koushicare's 40Hz Gamma Light Therapy BrainBand offers a simple way to enhance cognitive performance and mental health.

Harnessing Light Therapy for Brain Health

Research in the last decade demonstrated how light therapy can be a tool for improving brain health . Exposing the brain to 40Hz Near-Infrared Light Waves can enhance memory, focus, and mental clarity.

A study published in Nature and Cell reveals that 40Hz Light Therapy reduces the build-up of harmful proteins in the brain, preventing conditions like Alzheimer's.



Further research indicated that 40Hz light promotes better blood flow and increases blood oxygen saturation, as shown in the image below. This illustrates how light therapy enhances pulsatility in the arteries, which is essential for maintaining a healthy brain.

Preventing Alzheimer's and Cognitive Decline .







The increasing research on 40Hz Near-Infared Lightwave therapy underscores its potential to stimulate brain activity and enhance brain function, memory, and focus.

How the Koushicare Gamma Light Therapy BrainBand Helps the Brain









Koushicare's 40Hz Gamma Light Therapy BranBand is redefining mental healthcare with its targeted light therapy. Its design allows it to stimulate brain cells directly, enhancing cognitive function.

With a decade of medical research experience and collaboration with thousands of hospitals worldwide, Koushicare offers a more effective solution to caring for the brain than standard 40Hz lamps or traditional hospital treatments.



Direct and Proven Benefits . Unlike 40Hz physiotherapy light bulbs, the BrainBand uses scientifically validated light pulses that target the brain more directly. This method provides more apparent benefits-enhanced focus, mental clarity, and memory.

Affordable and Convenient . The BrainBand provides users with daily brain care at home with 15 minutes of use, avoiding costly hospital visits. Its 40Hz Alzheimer's treatment is affordable, effective, and convenient. Backed by Science . Koushicare's R&D staff, with over 10 years of experience, has previously collaborated with leading medical institutions like the Massachusetts General Hospital and Erasmus Medical Center. The scientific research scene map below shows the BrainBand's role in advancing global brain health.

With its research and technology, Koushicare's 40Hz Gamma Light Therapy BrainBand offers people a reliable solution for proactive brain care and Alzheimer's prevention .

Why Brain Health Matters







Good brain health is essential to living a fulfilling life, whether it's remembering to grab groceries, attending meetings, or learning a new skill.

People's memory and focus decline as they age, making simple everyday tasks like following a recipe and making work decisions challenging.

The Gamma Light Therapy BrainBand offers a simple way to maintain brain health. Whether recalling names at gatherings or remembering birthdays, users can stay sharp and active by using the BrainBand daily-even for just 15 minutes.

A New Era in Brain Health: Proactive Mental Healthcare with Light Therapy







Koushicare's 40Hz Gamma Light Therapy BrainBand makes brain care easier and more accessible by combining light therapy with advanced technology.

With its design, people can use the device daily to stimulate the brain and enhance memory, focus, and overall brain function, especially as Alzheimer's and other conditions become more familiar with age.

Unlike traditional treatments, Koushicare brings a convenient, at-home solution for proactive brain health, paving the way for a new era of mental healthcare where people can take control.

Koushicare commits itself to making advanced light therapy accessible to everyone. Inspired by the Japanese word "Koushi," meaning "light," the company uses medical lasers to make the brain, eye, skin, and hair healthier. Koushicare focuses on quality and well-being, aiming to bring hospital-grade treatments into homes and help families improve their health naturally and easily.

