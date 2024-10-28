U.S. Protein Supplement Market To Show Exponential Growth By 2028: Worldwide Value USD 3.58 Billion

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Increase in demand for supplements from the Millennial population drive the growth of the U.S. Protein Supplement Market.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The U.S. Protein Supplement was pegged at $1.92 billion in 2019, and is expected to reach $3.58 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 7.7% from 2021 to 2028.Get Sample PDF Of This Report:The U.S. Protein Supplement Market Size report includes an in-depth analysis of the prime market players such as ABH Pharma Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Glanbia Corp., Amway Corporation, Herbalife International of America Inc., GlaxoSmithKline, GNC Holdings, Bob's Red Mill, Nutiva Inc., and MusclePharm Corporation.Health benefits associated with consuming protein supplements and rise in fitness concerns among people in different regions drive the U.S. protein supplement market growth. In addition, increase in number of fitness & training centers, surge in disposable income, and alarming rise in obesity rates also fuel the U.S. protein supplement market growth. However, presence of cheap replacements and false claims coupled with negative publicity are expected to hamper the growth of the U.S. protein supplement market during the forecast period. Rise in protein supplement demand from health-conscious young population of the developing nations as well as strengthening of distribution channels in untapped regions are expected to provide numerous opportunities for expansion of the U.S. protein supplement market industry. The online segment was the leading distribution channel in the protein supplement market analysis in 2019 with the highest CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period.Buy Now and Get Discount Up to 50%This was attributed to the large number of options or alternatives present in online shopping resulting in convenience of people willing to buy protein supplement or related products. According to studies, protein supplements maintain blood pressure, improve immune system, aid in weight management, and reduce risk of cardiovascular diseases. In 2019, the whey protein segment occupied a major U.S. protein supplement market share, accounting for more than one-third revenue of the market. This U.S. protein supplement market trend is expected to continue during the forecast period as well, owing to its ease in digestibility, richness in branched-chain amino acids, and other factors. The soy protein segments accounted for the second highest market share in 2019, and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Obesity is the cause of many diseases and health hazards, owing to which more people are willing to lose weight and stay fit. Also, a large section of people are consuming protein supplements to develop muscles or gain weight. This results in expansion of the protein supplement market in all the regions.U.S. Protein Supplement Market is segmented on the basis of type, form, source, gender, age group, and distribution channel.Based on type, the soy protein segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period. However, the whey protein segment held the largest share in 2019, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the market.On the basis of form, the RTD liquid segment is anticipated to manifest the highest CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period. However, the powder segment held the lion's share in 2019, contributing to more than three-fourths of the market.Request For Customization:Based on distribution channel, the e-commerce segment dominated the market in 2020, holding nearly one-fifth of the market. Moreover, the segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 8.5% from 2021 to 2028.Similar Reports:Dietary Fibers MarketAloe Vera Juice Market

