Isee Global Announces Launch Of US Commercial & Federal Focused Subsidiary

iSEE Global, a global leader in Space Domain Awareness (SDA) capabilities, is pleased to announce the launch of a new US-focused subsidiary, iSEE US

- Bernhard Niedermayer, iSEE Global co-CEOARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- iSEE Global (Impact Space Expedition & Exploration Global Corp), a global leader in Space Domain Awareness (SDA) capabilities, is pleased to announce the launch of a new US-focused subsidiary, iSEE US (Impact Space Expedition & Exploration Corp), aimed at accelerating growth within the US Commercial & Government sectors.iSEE Global, founded in 2023 by a team of Austrian space entrepreneurs and venture capitalists, is experiencing rapid growth driven by global demand for its Space Domain Awareness (SDA) capabilities. In response, the company has committed to a significant investment in the US, focusing on building an organization that can meet US mission needs. iSEE US is being strategically developed to ensure success in securing US Government contracts by preparing for FOCI (Foreign Ownership, Control, or Influence) mitigation and ensuring full compliance with US regulations. This approach will enable more seamless collaboration with federal agencies and commercial partners.Andy Bowyer, a US person & seasoned entrepreneur with a successful track record of launching European technologies into the US market, has been appointed as CEO of iSEE US. Andy brings nearly two decades of experience in space technology and business development. His experience in navigating complex regulatory environments, such as ITAR (International Traffic in Arms Regulations), will be instrumental in guiding iSEE US operations and growth.“I am excited to lead iSEE US as we seize new opportunities in the rapidly growing Space Domain Awareness sector whilst supporting iSEE growth globally,” said Andy Bowyer.“The US market presents unique challenges, but also immense opportunities, particularly in addressing the increasing demand for real-time space intelligence to support defense, national security, and commercial missions. I am exceptionally confident that iSEE US is well-positioned to thrive in this environment.”iSEE is poised to deliver cutting-edge solutions that address critical needs such as protection against space-based threats, collision avoidance, and space traffic management. iSEE US will be focussed on the US mission, providing real-time, AI-driven SDA insights to enable Government and commercial customers to maintain superiority in an increasingly complex space domain.iSEE's cutting edge SDA technologies, position the company as a key player in this high-demand market. The US other defense and government agencies are continuously seeking innovative solutions to manage space assets, secure national interests, and mitigate the risks associated with space debris and adversarial activities. iSEE US focus will be on developing novel solutions that meet these pressing challenges.Andy added. "Our goal is to become a key partner of choice for the US Government in addressing space domain challenges, and I am confident in our ability to deliver unmatched value in this sector."“We founded iSEE Global in the US because we strongly believe it is a pivotal market and a global leader in the space industry. Investing in iSEE US as an operational entity is an essential part of our commitment to supporting the US space ecosystem,” said Bernhard Niedermayer, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of iSEE Global.“With Andy Bowyer's proven success in bringing innovative technologies to market, we are confident that iSEE US will excel and deliver exceptional value to both government and commercial sectors in this vital domain.About iSEE:iSEE - Impact Space Expedition and Exploration is a global Space Domain Awareness & Space Situational Awareness technology company building advanced and precise intelligence capabilities for Government and Commercial customers.For more information, visit

