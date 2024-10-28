ONWARD® Medical Publishes Closing Of Bookbuild Offering

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) THIS PRESS RELEASE CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION WITHIN THE MEANING OF ARTICLE (7)(1) OF THE EUROPEAN ABUSE REGULATION (596/2014)

EINDHOVEN, the Netherlands, Oct. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ONWARD Medical N.V. (Euronext: ONWD) (the“Company” or“ONWARD Medical”), the medical company creating innovative spinal cord stimulation therapies to restore movement, function, and independence in people with spinal cord injury (SCI), announces today the closing of its previously announced private placement with institutional investors (the“Private Placement”). The gross proceeds from the Private Placement amount to EUR 50 million.

As of today, the new shares issued pursuant to the Private Placement are admitted to listing and trading on Euronext Brussels, Euronext Amsterdam and Euronext Paris.

Note: All ONWARD® Medical devices and therapies, including but not limited to ARC-IM®, ARC-EX®, ARC-BCITM, and ARC TherapyTM, alone or in combination with a brain-computer interface (BCI), are investigational and not available for commercial use.

About ONWARD ® Medical

ONWARD® Medical is a medical technology company creating therapies to restore movement, function, and independence in people with spinal cord injury (SCI) and movement disabilities. Building on more than a decade of scientific discovery, preclinical, and clinical research conducted at leading hospitals, rehabilitation clinics, and neuroscience laboratories, the Company has developed ARC TherapyTM, which has been awarded ten Breakthrough Device Designations from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

ONWARD ARC Therapy is targeted, programmed spinal cord stimulation designed to be delivered by the Company's external ARC-EX® or implantable ARC-IM® platforms. ARC Therapy can also be delivered by the Company's ARC-BCITM platform, which pairs the ARC-IM System with brain-computer interface (BCI) technology to restore movement after SCI with thought-driven control.

Use of non-invasive ARC-EX Therapy significantly improved upper limb function after SCI in the global pivotal Up-LIFT trial, with results published by Nature Medicine in May 2024. The Company has submitted its regulatory application to the FDA for clearance of the ARC-EX System in the US and is preparing for regulatory submission in Europe. In parallel, the Company is conducting clinical studies with its ARC-IM Therapy, which demonstrated positive interim clinical outcomes for improved blood pressure regulation following SCI. Other ongoing clinical studies focus on using ARC-IM Therapy to address mobility after SCI and gait challenges in Parkinson's disease as well as using the ARC-BCI platform to restore thought-driven movement of both upper and lower limbs after SCI.

Headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, ONWARD Medical has a Science and Engineering Center in Lausanne, Switzerland and a US office in Boston, Massachusetts. The Company is listed on Euronext Paris, Brussels and Amsterdam (ticker: ONWD).

For more information, visit ONWD.com and connect with us on LinkedIn and YouTube.

Certain statements, beliefs, and opinions in this press release are forward-looking, which reflect the Company's or, as appropriate, the Company directors' current expectations and projections about future events. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve several risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties, and assumptions could adversely affect the outcome and financial effects of the plans and events described herein. A multitude of factors including, but not limited to, delays in regulatory approvals, changes in demand, competition, and technology, can cause actual events, performance, or results to differ significantly from any anticipated development.

All ONWARD Medical devices and therapies referenced here, including but not limited to ARC-IM®, ARC-EX®, ARC-BCITM and ARC TherapyTM, are investigational and not available for commercial use.