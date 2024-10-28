Disclosure Of Transactions In Own Shares From October 21St To October 25Th, 2024
10/28/2024 1:01:04 PM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Nanterre, October 28th, 2024
Disclosure of transactions in own shares from October 21 st to October 25 th , 2024
Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 09, 2024, to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks,VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out From October 21st to October 25h, 2024:
I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market
| Issuer's name
| Date of transaction
| Identifying code of financial instrument
| Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares)
| Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in Euro
| Market (MIC code)
| VINCI
| 21/10/2024
| FR0000125486
| 60 987
| 105,82260
| XPAR
| VINCI
| 21/10/2024
| FR0000125486
| 35 537
| 105,97050
| CEUX
| VINCI
| 21/10/2024
| FR0000125486
| 5 356
| 106,06500
| TQEX
| VINCI
| 22/10/2024
| FR0000125486
| 47 765
| 104,47160
| XPAR
| VINCI
| 22/10/2024
| FR0000125486
| 31 511
| 104,45040
| CEUX
| VINCI
| 22/10/2024
| FR0000125486
| 2 340
| 104,72000
| TQEX
| VINCI
| 23/10/2024
| FR0000125486
| 52 993
| 104,52950
| XPAR
| VINCI
| 23/10/2024
| FR0000125486
| 42 269
| 104,55620
| CEUX
| VINCI
| 23/10/2024
| FR0000125486
| 1 128
| 104,71640
| TQEX
| VINCI
| 24/10/2024
| FR0000125486
| 85 527
| 104,15770
| XPAR
| VINCI
| 24/10/2024
| FR0000125486
| 33 119
| 104,23570
| CEUX
| VINCI
| 24/10/2024
| FR0000125486
| 1 496
| 104,76950
| TQEX
| VINCI
| 25/10/2024
| FR0000125486
| 150 016
| 101,26620
| XPAR
| VINCI
| 25/10/2024
| FR0000125486
| 69 323
| 101,28220
| CEUX
| VINCI
| 25/10/2024
| FR0000125486
| 1 465
| 101,28420
| TQEX
| TOTAL
| 620 832
| 103,5216
|
II - Details of transactions
In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website :
