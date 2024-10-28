عربي


Disclosure Of Transactions In Own Shares From October 21St To October 25Th, 2024


10/28/2024 1:01:04 PM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Nanterre, October 28th, 2024

Disclosure of transactions in own shares from October 21 st to October 25 th , 2024

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 09, 2024, to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks,VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out From October 21st to October 25h, 2024:

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer's name Date of transaction Identifying code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in Euro Market (MIC code)
VINCI 21/10/2024 FR0000125486 60 987 105,82260 XPAR
VINCI 21/10/2024 FR0000125486 35 537 105,97050 CEUX
VINCI 21/10/2024 FR0000125486 5 356 106,06500 TQEX
VINCI 22/10/2024 FR0000125486 47 765 104,47160 XPAR
VINCI 22/10/2024 FR0000125486 31 511 104,45040 CEUX
VINCI 22/10/2024 FR0000125486 2 340 104,72000 TQEX
VINCI 23/10/2024 FR0000125486 52 993 104,52950 XPAR
VINCI 23/10/2024 FR0000125486 42 269 104,55620 CEUX
VINCI 23/10/2024 FR0000125486 1 128 104,71640 TQEX
VINCI 24/10/2024 FR0000125486 85 527 104,15770 XPAR
VINCI 24/10/2024 FR0000125486 33 119 104,23570 CEUX
VINCI 24/10/2024 FR0000125486 1 496 104,76950 TQEX
VINCI 25/10/2024 FR0000125486 150 016 101,26620 XPAR
VINCI 25/10/2024 FR0000125486 69 323 101,28220 CEUX
VINCI 25/10/2024 FR0000125486 1 465 101,28420 TQEX
TOTAL 620 832 103,5216

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website :

______________________

Attachment

  • Communique VINCI - declaration hebdo- rachat d'actions from 21 10 24 to 25 10 24vGB

