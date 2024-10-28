Videndum Announces Logistics Expansion Into Phoenix, Arizona

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Videndum Distribution US Inc., the US distribution arm of Videndum Media Solutions , is pleased to announce the expansion of its warehouse and distribution operations into Phoenix, Arizona beginning October 2024. This strategic move is set to significantly enhance the company's service capabilities to the West Coast cine and other key retail customers, thanks to the warehouse's prime location.



The new Phoenix distribution center will enable Videndum to provide faster and more efficient service to Western clients, reducing delivery times and improving overall customer satisfaction.



“This facility represents our dedication to improving our supply chain and enhancing our customer support.” said Richard Reiser, US Managing Director of Videndum.



The Phoenix facility comprises 47,000 sq. ft., ample space to support the company's expanding product lines and distribution needs.



For more information, please contact Videndum Media Distribution US customer service at ....



---



About Videndum Media Solutions

Videndum Media Solutions is a division of Videndum plc, an international group of companies serving customers in the growing content creation market. Videndum Media Solutions designs, manufactures, and distributes premium branded photographic and video equipment such as tripods; bags; filters; backgrounds; motion control; lights and microphones for professional and hobbyist photographers and video-makers; and content creators. Positioning Videndum Media Solutions as the leading global provider of accessories within the fast-growing digital multi-media content market, the portfolio includes the following premium brands: Audix; Avenger; Colorama; Gitzo; JOBY; Lowepro; Manfrotto; Rycote and Savage. All products are distributed on a direct basis in 11 markets across the world through Videndum Media Distribution, as well as many other markets through a network of qualified retail partners.





Notes to Editors:

Videndum is a leading global provider of premium branded hardware products and software solutions to the growing content creation market. We are organised in three Divisions: Videndum Media Solutions, Videndum Production Solutions and Videndum Creative Solutions.

Videndum's customers include broadcasters, film studios, production and rental companies, photographers, independent content creators, gamers, professional musicians and enterprises. Our product portfolio includes camera supports, video transmission systems and monitors, live streaming solutions, smartphone accessories, robotic camera systems, prompters, LED lighting, mobile power, bags, backgrounds, motion control, audio capture, and noise reduction equipment.

We employ around 1,800 people across the world in 11 different countries. Videndum plc is listed on the London Stock Exchange, ticker: VID information can be found at:

LEI number: 2138007H5DQ4X8YOCF14

Alyssa Naddour

Videndum Media Solutions

+1 520-541-9002

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.