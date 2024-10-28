The Special Event Company Selected As Official Event Agency For 2024 Southeast U.S./Japan Conference In Charlotte, NC

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Hunter Gray, Vice President of Live ExperiencesCHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Special Event Company (TSEC), an leader in crafting impactful experiential events, is honored to announce its selection as the official event agency for the prestigious 2024 Southeast U.S. (SEUS)/Japan Conference. Hosted in Charlotte, North Carolina, from October 27-29, this year's conference, themed“Shaping the Future with Partnership, Innovation, and Growth,” will bring together high-ranking government officials and influential business leaders from Japan and the Southeastern U.S. to foster trade, investment and cross-cultural understanding.As a full-service agency, TSEC is crafting an immersive schedule of high-profile speakers, networking, and cultural experiences, creating a meaningful environment for distinguished attendees. Now in its 46th year, this conference provides Southeastern companies a valuable platform to expand in the Japanese market and boost foreign direct investment (FDI). TSEC has secured iconic venues like the Mint Museum and NASCAR Hall of Fame, negotiated premier venue and hotel accommodations, produced the pre-conference video, and is providing award-winning creative, event production and logistics for a seamless and unforgettable experience. In addition, to ensure an inclusive experience for all attendees, the conference will include English and Japanese signage, on-site translators and headsets with simultaneous translation services for general session and break-out meetings.“We are thrilled to have been chosen to produce this distinguished event in North Carolina again,” said Hunter Gray, Vice President of Live Experiences at The Special Event Company.“It's a privilege to create an environment where impactful business partnerships between Southeast U.S. companies and Japanese leaders can thrive.” TSEC produced this conference in 2008 in Raleigh, the last time NC hosted the event. As part of this year's event's pre-planning, Gray attended the Tokyo conference in 2023.The Southeast U.S./Japan Association, established in 1976, alongside its Japanese counterpart, the Japan-U.S. Southeast Association, promotes enduring economic, cultural and diplomatic ties between Japan and Southeastern U.S. member states: Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. This annual joint meeting rotates between Japan and the Southeastern U.S., with each member state serving as host on a rotating basis.The conference represents a significant, once-in-a-16-year opportunity for North Carolina to enhance exports to Japan, strengthen local economies, and build on the region's reputation as a global business destination. This year's event in NC is expected to generate increased business interest, drive international visibility, and set the stage for long-term economic growth in addition to the nearly $2 billion in investments already made by Japanese firms in 2024.About The Special Event CompanyThe Special Event Company (TSEC), based in Apex, North Carolina, is a global leader in event strategy, design and production, with over 35 years of expertise in delivering exceptional experiences that drive business objectives. Renowned for its innovative approach and recipient of 40+ international awards, TSEC serves clients across diverse industries, combining insight with flawless execution to ensure every event leaves a lasting impact. Acquired by communications group DRPG in January 2024, TSEC is powered by a global team of 400 creatives, offering turnkey services for live and virtual events and strategic communications. For more information, visit .

