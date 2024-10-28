Tadrus Named CPESN® Luminary Of The Year For 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Cary, N.C., Oct. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CPESN USA , a clinically integrated, nationwide organization of pharmacy networks created to advance community-based pharmacy practice, announced the winner of the 2024 CPESN® Luminary-of-the-Year Award, sponsored by Prasco . CPESN® Missouri luminary Christian Tadrus, Pharm.D., NSC, was recognized today during the second General Session of the National Community Pharmacists Association's Annual in Columbus, Ohio.

Tadrus is a primary care pharmacist and owner of three independent community and long-term care pharmacies as well as a direct primary care clinic located in rural Moberly and Fayette, Missouri. Tadrus is Chair of the Board of Trustees for the National Council for Prescription Drug Programs and has helped lead its Strategic Planning Committee for the past four years. He is also a Board Member of the National Community Pharmacists Association and serves on the Board of Directors of the Partnership for DSCSA Governance and as Vice President of the Missouri State Board of Pharmacy. Tadrus is also one of six appointees to the Missouri Joint Oversight Task Force for Prescription Drug Monitoring.

Tadrus selected from dozens of nominations from across America. Nominations were reviewed and voted on by a team of national CPESN USA luminaries. Recipients were selected based on efforts and results in recruiting pharmacies, inspiring others, and working with payers to showcase the value of CPESN pharmacies.

“As the CPESN Luminary of the Year Award sponsor, we are pleased to celebrate and congratulate this year's winner, Christian Tadrus,” said Kelly Donovan, Executive Director, Trade & Marketing Services.“The entire Prasco team is proud to support CPESN USA's mission to aid in the financial stability of community-based pharmacies through fostering patient-centered enhanced services.”

“Since the beginning of the CPESN movement back in 2017, our luminaries have been the lifeblood our success. They volunteer their time and work tirelessly to transform healthcare through their actions,” said Joe Moose, Pharm.D., Director of Strategy and Luminary Programs for CPESN USA.“We are proud to have nearly 300 of the country's most innovative pharmacy owners as our luminaries and are thankful for their untiring support. Christian has been a valuable advocate for both CPESN USA and CPESN Missouri. His efforts are an exemplar that other leaders should follow.”

Tadrus serves as a member of the CPESN USA Board of Directors, the CPESN USA Executive Committee, and is the chair of the CPESN USA Luminary Committee for Technology. For the CPESN Missouri network, Tadrus has served as one the network's luminary leaders and representative to the CPESN USA Board. He has been instrumental in the growth of CPESN Missouri to over 120 pharmacies.

CPESN Networks continue to expand across the country with 49 local networks in 43 states plus the District of Columbia. Over 8,500 pharmacy providers have emerged and joined the movement to provide patients, physicians, and payers with enhanced medication-use and patient-care services that have been proven to improve patient health and lower healthcare costs.

