Regulated information Ageas reports on the progress of share buy-back programme Further to the initiation of the share buy-back programme announced on 28 August 2024, Ageas reports the purchase of 105,596 Ageas shares in the period from 21-10-2024 until 25-10-2024.

(EUR) 21-10-2024 21,186 1,038,015 49.00 48.74 49.26 22-10-2024 21,188 1,028,865 48.56 48.28 48.86 23-10-2024 20,842 1,004,956 48.22 48.04 48.72 24-10-2024 20,572 996,651 48.45 48.10 48.60 25-10-2024 21,808 1,057,514 48.49 48.24 48.72 Total 105,596 5,126,001 48.54 48.04 49.26

Since the start of the share buy-back programme on 16 September 2024, Ageas has bought back 640,297 shares for a total amount of EUR 30,841,693. This corresponds to 0.34% of the total shares outstanding.

The overview relating to the share buy-back programme is available on our website .

