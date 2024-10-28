Silicon Valley’S Invitation: Join The Palo Alto AI X Web3 Summit

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Palo Alto, CA , Oct. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Palo Alto AI X Web3 Summit , a two-day event running from October 30 to 31, 2024, is set to kick off at Stanford University.









This premier gathering will bring together 50+ industry leaders and innovators to discuss the convergence of AI and Web3 through six keynote sessions, nine panels, and one dialogue, covering a wide range of topics such as:



Blockchain and AI, the essential factors for attracting VC investments.

The growing impact of AI in the crypto world and how it is pioneering next-generation innovations.

The new frontier of digital creativity: generative arts, NFTs, and RWAs. How DeFi and CeFi are revolutionizing the financial system?

The summit will also host high-end tea breaks, a luncheon, and a VIP dinner across both days of the event, offering attendees invaluable chances for investment, business partnerships, and talent recruitment.

Additionally, special thanks to DFINITY, ChainOpera, CoinList, Blockchain Builders Fund, Physyn, OpenLedger, Hypercycle.ai, ETC Grants Dao, Alpha Square Group, PSE Trading, Privasea, Arbisoo, Fishcake, EVO Tech, Longbow, and Xchat for sponsoring this event.



We also want to thank our media partners Cointelegraph, The Block, Decrypt, U.Today, Cointribune, BlockchainReporter, BitPush, BlockchainWire, TechFlow, BlockBeats, Chain Catcher, Foresight News, MarsBit, CHAINDD, Odaily , Cointime, and WJB for reporting this event.

About CTH Group

CTH Group is a leading investment company that has set its sights on the transformative potential of blockchain technology since 2016. Through three distinct business areas, including venture capital investment, secondary markets, and infrastructure, CTH Group aims to capture the enormous dividends brought by digital technology innovation through deep understanding of technological advancement and ultra-long-term vision.





About Fundamental Labs

Fundamental Labs, a venture capital firm investing in Web3 since 2016, supports top entrepreneurs in driving innovation and creating value for a better digital society. With a diverse portfolio spanning AI and crypto finance, we've been working closely with over 60 projects, including Coinbase, Polkadot, VeChain, BNB, Avalanche, Near, Peaq Network, Chainlink, Filecoin, Mask, SingularityNET, Stacks, Zecrey, Bitlight Labs, etc. With regional headquarters and local teams across Asia, Europe, and North America, we connect with promising projects globally to advance the Web3 ecosystem.





About Axlflops

Axlflops is a DePlN network committed to democratizing Al computing to match the increasing demand for available resources. Axlflops Network leverages upon advanced algorithms to match AI computing demand with available resources efficiently, aiming to democratize access to AI computing.





About MetaEra

MetaEra is a branding and growth expert that provides creative solutions to companies in the Web3 world. Utilizing its all-encompassing resources, MetaEra can elevate your brand and business with customized services both regionally and globally.

MetaEra offers the following services to its global clients: Media Strategy and Distribution, Writing & Content Production, Influencer/KOL Marketing, Social Media and Community Engagement, Offline Event Services, Online Event and AMA Services, Research and Insights, Growth Strategy and Analytics, Public Affairs.





About AI2030

AI2030 is a member-based initiative aiming to harness the transformative power of AI to benefit humanity while minimizing its potential negative impact. Focused on Responsible AI, AI for All, and AI for Good, the goal is to bridge awareness, talent, and resource gaps, enabling responsible AI adoption across public and private sectors.

