Defending Our Country Presents Key Insights To Shape National Security And Global Strategy

U.S. Congressional Wargaming Working Group Unveils Groundbreaking Congressional Report on Talent, Innovation, and Preparedness (T.I.P.)

- Dr. Brooke TaylorWASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Defending Our Country (DOC), LLC has released a highly anticipated report from its U.S. Congressional Wargaming Working Group. The initiative by DOC was established to guide the next Presidential administration and upcoming U.S. Congresses on critical national security and geopolitical priorities. In an era marked by global uncertainty-Russia's war in Ukraine, a nuclear-capable Iran, a rising China, and growing domestic challenges such as the border crisis, inflation, and crime-the Working Group emphasizes that solutions can be identified through strategic foresight – or wargaming.Wargaming, traditionally associated with military training and its emphasis on“peace through strength” offers much more as a practical deterrent which DOC advocates in its message to provide “peace through strategy,” by uniting experts from the private sector, government, and academia to collaboratively solve complex issues.By its design wargaming brings together diverse expertise to better understand challenges in providing comprehensive recommendations across a variety of scenarios."Wargaming forces difficult conversations that bridge information gaps and enable voices to be heard at a strategic level," said Dr. Brooke Taylor, Founder and CEO of DOC, LLC. "This report equips Congress with the tools to address the war on talent, innovation, and production, positioning America for success in a rapidly evolving global landscape."The U.S. Congressional Wargaming Working Group's report serves as a vital resource for policymakers, offering insights into spending priorities and strategic initiatives for the incoming 119th U.S. Congress (2025-2026) and midterm 120th Congress (2027-2028).The report, delivered to the Senate and House Armed Services and Appropriations Committees, focuses on the "War on Talent, Innovation, and Preparedness (T.I.P.)" as the foundation for addressing global tensions in Eastern Europe, the Middle East, the Indo-Pacific, and Africa. It calls for increased investment in American students, expanded research and development, and incentives for private-sector collaboration to transform today's challenges into opportunities for national advancement.Wargaming allows for the development of proactive solutions that benefit not only the U.S. but also its global partners, offering a comprehensive approach to national security and peace.The report concludes,“The U.S. Congress's connection to their districts and constituencies, who are the warfighters, manufacturers, innovators, and students, feeds the pipeline of research, development, and workforce solutions. This is a critical thought piece and opportunity for policymakers to empower and effectively engage America and its partners within the next four years.”The DOC U.S. Congressional Wargaming Working Group underscores that bipartisan collaboration is essential for effective governance and the successful implementation of long-term strategies.The full report, along with Dr. Taylor's bio, is available at .

