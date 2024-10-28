Southeastern Asset Management Selects Ultimus’ Enterprise-Wide Operations Solution

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Leading value investor streamlines enterprise operations through Ultimus' unified service architecture

CINCINNATI, Oct. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ultimus Fund Solutions® (Ultimus®), announced that Southeastern Asset Management , (Southeastern) a legendary value investing firm, has chosen Ultimus' enterprise solution to service the entirety of its nearly $5 billion portfolio. Ultimus will provide middle- and back-office services for Southeastern's registered mutual funds, private funds and institutional SMA portfolios.

"We were looking to improve our operations, and Ultimus provided a comprehensive and reputable solution that was a good fit for us," said Ross Glotzbach, Southeastern's CEO and Head of Research. "The improved efficiencies possible with Ultimus allow us to focus most on delivering absolute returns and personalized service for our clients. Ultimus has met our expectations by stepping in and becoming a true partner."

Ultimus' solution provides a common framework across all middle office functions, including trade settlement, full IBOR and performance and client reporting, ensuring seamless integration across all of Southeastern's investment vehicles. In addition, through an enhanced service architecture, Ultimus delivers a“golden copy” of Southeastern's security and reference data, providing the firm with a single authoritative data source allowing them to have access data in real time across all their investment structures. Southeastern's professionals also have gained access to the uANALYZE® platform, providing the firm with comprehensive data to aid their portfolio monitoring.

Gary Tenkman, CEO of Ultimus, noted“we are thrilled to support Southeastern Asset Management's consolidation of services across their institutional SMAs, private funds and Longleaf Partners mutual funds. This partnership underscores our commitment to providing flexible and comprehensive solutions that meet the evolving needs of our clients, and we look forward to contributing to Southeastern's growth and success in the coming years.”

About Ultimus

Ultimus Fund Solutions (Ultimus) is a leading provider of full-service tech-enhanced fund administration, accounting, middle office, and investor solutions to support the servicing of registered funds, alternative investment funds, such as interval and tender offer funds, private funds, and public plans. The company also offers customized structures designed for the unique needs of pensions, endowments, foundations, and other large institutions. Ultimus' service offering comes with a deep commitment to excellence, achieved through continuous investments in both talent and technology, with focus on our consultative approach and boutique service culture.



Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio with offices in other major cities such as Denver, New York, and Philadelphia, Ultimus employs more than 1,000 seasoned accountants, attorneys, paralegals, application developers, fund administrators, compliance specialists, and many others with years of experience in the financial services industry. Servicing over 1,800 total traditional and alternative funds, Ultimus helps investment managers and fund families flourish in today's increasingly sophisticated and dynamic investment landscape. For more information, visit



