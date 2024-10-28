PRLM CHLD Unveils New Single July Dropping November 18Th

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

PRLM CHLD

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Hot off the heels of their successful debut single "Hold Me Down," which garnered over 28,000 streams on Spotify in its first month, up-and-coming duo PRLM CHLD is set to release their highly anticipated new single, "July," on November 18th."July" serves as a poignant counter to the emotional depth of“Hold Me Down.” The hook,“If you hold me down then snow gon' fall in July,” encapsulates the duo's keen understanding of relationships fraught with insincerity. It speaks to experiences of betrayal, emphasizing the disconnect between what people say and what they truly mean. The follow-up line,“Why would you lie?” acts as a powerful reminder to question the intentions of those who profess love through words but fail to demonstrate it through actions.PRLM CHLD has a unique ability to weave soothing melodies with relatable themes that explore the complexities of human relationships. This refreshing sound, produced by the talented Pride Zu, allows listeners to connect with difficult subjects while simultaneously uplifting their spirits. As the duo continues to evolve their style,“July” promises to keep the momentum going, pushing boundaries and delivering their signature blend of frank yet triumphant lyrics.Fans and new listeners alike can expect a blend of smooth production and heartfelt songwriting that has quickly become the hallmark of PRLM CHLD. The duo's music resonates with those navigating the trials of love, proving that even in the darker moments, there is brightness to be found.Don't miss out on experiencing the lyrical magic of PRLM CHLD's "July" when it drops on November 18th. This is just the beginning for this dynamic duo, and we can't wait to hear more from them in the future.For media inquiries, interviews, or additional information, please contact:nX PR**About PRLM CHLD:**PRLM CHLD is a rising music duo known for their innovative blend of smooth melodies and introspective lyrics. With a growing fanbase and impactful songs, they are set to make waves in the music industry.

