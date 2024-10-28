PUERTO RICO WINE & FOOD FESTIVAL ANNOUNCES NOVEMBER 20 'TASTE OF THE BIG LEAGUE' KICKOFF EVENT

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Tickets on sale October 28 as and baseball superstars come together to celebrate inaugural 2025 festival

SAN JUAN, Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/-- Puerto Rico Wine & Food Festival presented by Puerto Rico Company , an all-new culinary and cultural immersion experience set to debut April 3 through 6, 2025, will kick off the countdown to next year's festivities with the first-ever "Taste of the Big League" event on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024, at San Juan's La Concha Resort. Hosted by Chef Mario Pagán , with co-hosts and World Series champions Carlos Beltrán and Carlos Delgado , this exclusive event – a "taste" of the 2025 festival – features several of the island's top chefs and a lineup of all-star Puerto Rico-born baseball players. Attendees will have the chance to sample exceptional bites and beverages from talented winemakers and mixologists while mingling with their favorite major league players.

"I am so excited to be a part of the Puerto Rico Wine & Food Festival and collaborate with such an incredible group of chefs, mixologists, and friends," says Chef Pagán. "This is a chance for all of us to come together and celebrate the rich, diverse flavors of Puerto Rican cuisine and the homegrown talent that makes our food scene so special."

"Many of the baseball stars joining us are longtime friends, making this even more meaningful. Together, we'll create an unforgettable experience for guests to share our passion for food and celebrate the vibrant spirit of Puerto Rico."

Among the all-star baseball players participating in the "Taste of the Big League" celebration: former New York Yankees pitcher Javier Vázquez ; World Series champion and Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora ; 2008 National League Rookie of the Year Geovany Soto ; three-time all-star and World Baseball Classic champion Carlos Baerga ; and World Series champions Alexis Rios , Carlos Delgado , and Carlos Beltrán .

Delgado's Extra Bases foundation, and the Carlos Beltrán Baseball Academy

are, notably, among the Puerto Rico-based institutions and charities that will be supported by the event.

"I want to extend my heartfelt gratitude to the 'Taste of the Big League' for choosing the Carlos Beltrán Baseball Academy as one of the beneficiaries of this incredible event," says Beltrán. "I am genuinely excited to be part of this unique culinary experience that brings together talented chefs and baseball players."

"It's a wonderful opportunity to celebrate our shared passions while raising funds to support our young athletes," adds Beltrán. Together, we can create a brighter future for the next generation of players, and I can't wait to see everyone there enjoying great food, great drinks, and great company, for a great cause!"

"Taste of the Big League" precedes Puerto Rico Wine & Food Festival, which will showcase the island's dynamic culinary landscape on a global stage, celebrating its rich food and drink culture while incorporating influences from mainland and international sources. Attendees can enjoy tastings from renowned wineries, and interactive activities like golf and pickleball tournaments. With a strong emphasis on philanthropy, the festival will support local culinary education through Puerto Rico Eats for Good , providing aspiring chefs with hands-on experience, mentorship opportunities, and resources to launch their culinary careers, ultimately nurturing the next generation of talent in Puerto Rico's vibrant food scene.

"We are immensely proud to have the support of these exceptional chefs and superstar

players, all dedicated stewards of Puerto Rico, who embody the island's vibrant culinary

heritage and the inclusive spirit of our festival," says Puerto Rico Wine & Food Festival Founder Robert Weakley . "Their passion and expertise will elevate the event and also help us raise awareness and strengthen our bond within the community as we showcase the rich flavors and cultural diversity that make Puerto Rico a premier destination for food and celebration."

Tickets to the "Taste of the Big League" go on sale Monday, October 28, priced at $225 and can be purchased here . Tickets to Puerto Rico Wine & Food Festival will be announced at a later date. More information about the Puerto Rico Wine & Food Festival can be found at the festival's website .

About Puerto Rico Wine & Food Festival presented by Puerto Rico Tourism

A celebration of gastronomic excellence infused with local flavor and tradition, Puerto Rico Wine & Food Festival presented by Puerto Rico Tourism Company is a four-day culinary and cultural immersion experience, scheduled to debut April 3-6, 2025, at La Concha Resort in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Puerto Rico Wine & Food Festival brings an all-new culinary experience to the island, uniting national and

local chefs, mixologists, sommeliers, and winemakers. Puerto Rico Wine & Food Festival seeks to make a meaningful impact on the community via the Puerto Rico Eats for Good nonprofit, fostering a spirit of generosity that extends far beyond the dining table.

About Puerto Rico Eats for Good

Puerto Rico Eats for Good, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, is dedicated to fostering growth and opportunity for Puerto Rico's culinary and hospitality students. As the

philanthropic arm of the Puerto Rico Wine & Food Festival, the organization

raises funds through culinary events and year-round initiatives to provide scholarships, on-the-job training, and career support. By offering professional development and investing in local talent, Puerto Rico Eats for Good aims to contribute to the island's vibrant culinary scene and ensure long-term success for its students and professionals.

About the Carlos Beltrán Baseball Academy

The Carlos Beltrán Baseball Academy (CBBA) in Florida, Puerto Rico, is a premier high school specializing in baseball. Its mission is to provide a dynamic learning experience where student-athletes develop their athletic abilities while achieving academic excellence. It aims to become Puerto Rico's most prestigious academy for baseball. CBBA stands out for its exceptional facilities, including the only baseball park on the island that meets Major League standards. However, what truly distinguishes the academy is its commitment to providing transportation for all students, regardless of their location within Puerto Rico. This inclusive approach ensures that aspiring athletes from across the island have equal access to the academy's outstanding training and educational programs. The academy also excels academically, offering a well-rounded approach that emphasizes the importance of balancing athletic pursuits with a strong academic foundation. Its students engage in a rigorous curriculum designed to develop critical thinking, problem-solving, social responsibility, and personal growth. Faculty members offer personalized attention to foster a supportive learning environment that promotes success. CBBA further differentiates itself by providing additional support services, including physical therapy to aid in injury prevention and recovery, along with psychological preparation to build mental resilience and well-being. By prioritizing both the physical and mental development of its students, the academy creates a comprehensive, nurturing environment that prepares young athletes for success on and off the field.



About the Extra Bases, Inc.

Extra

Bases, Inc., founded in 2001 by Major League Baseball star Carlos Delgado, is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization supporting children and youth with special needs in areas that include health, education, and sports. The organization also assists with individual cases requiring financial aid for medical procedures. Beneficiaries include institutions such as Hospital del Niño and Hogar Cuna San Cristóbal. Guided by values like empathy, solidarity, and community commitment,

Extra

Bases

strives to enhance the quality of life for children across Puerto Rico.

Media Contact:

[email protected]

Logo -

SOURCE Puerto Rico Wine and Food

