Geyser Data Partners With Evertreen To Amplify Environmental Impact Through Global Reforestation

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Geyser Data , a leader in eco-friendly cloud archive services, is proud to announce a new partnership with Evertreen , a global reforestation pioneer. For each tape used on Geyser's Tape Archive Platform-as-a-Service, a tree will be planted, benefiting Geyser, their customers, and the environment, while reinforcing their shared commitment to sustainability. Geyser Data's archiving solutions already reduce carbon emissions by 97%, but this partnership with Evertreen goes beyond cloud services to directly contribute to forest regeneration and climate action.

Geyser Data already delivers an environmentally responsible alternative to traditional cloud storage, saving 87% of energy and reducing e-waste by 85%. The new tree-planting initiative with Evertreen amplifies these environmental benefits, allowing customers to offset their carbon footprint further. Trees will be planted in global reforestation project in Madagascar, where forests are key to local ecosystems and sustainable development.

“Our goal has always been to offer more than just a cloud archive service,” says Geyser Data's CEO Nelson Nahum.“We are creating a solution that actively contributes to a sustainable future. Partnering with Evertreen allows us to take that mission to the next level by making an immediate, tangible difference in the fight against climate change.”

Evertreen has planted over 1.7 million trees worldwide, contributing to reforestation efforts in countries like Kenya, Madagascar, and Nepal. Their satellite technology ensures tree growth is monitored in real-time, offering transparency and accountability. Customers of Geyser Data will receive a certificate for each tree planted on their behalf, along with a GPS link to track their trees' location and growth over time, allowing them to witness their direct impact on the environment.

Dan Ciufo, CEO and Co-founder of Evertreen, expressed enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, "We're excited to collaborate with Geyser Data in our shared commitment to a greener future, supporting both environmental conservation and local communities."

About Geyser Data

Geyser Data is a leading provider of sustainable cloud archive solutions, offering a unique combination of the performance and durability of on-premises tape libraries with the flexibility of modern cloud services. Through our innovative Tape-as-a-Service (TaaS) platform, we deliver secure, scalable, and cost-effective data archiving without traditional cloud providers' high costs and limitations. Geyser Data's solutions prioritize air-gapped security, egress-free retrieval, and seamless integration with platforms like Amazon S3. With a strong focus on environmental sustainability, we help enterprises manage their long-term data retention needs while significantly reducing their carbon footprint. Headquartered in Tustin, California, Geyser Data is revolutionizing how organizations approach data protection and archiving.

About Evertreen

Evertreen allows individuals and businesses to plant real trees online and track their growth via satellite technology. Their tree-planting initiatives support global reforestation efforts, align with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, and provide local communities with employment opportunities. By promoting environmental and social benefits, Evertreen plays a crucial role in fighting climate change and restoring ecosystems.

