Middlefield Canadian Income PCC - Holding(S) In Company


10/28/2024 11:16:00 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible) i
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached ii : Middlefield Canadian Income PCC
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an“X” if appropriate)
Non-UK issuer X
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an“X”)
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments X
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
Other (please specify) iii:
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation iv
Name Saba Capital Management, L.P.
City and country of registered office (if applicable) New York, United States
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.) v
Name Saba Capital Arcadia Master Fund, Ltd.
City and country of registered office (if applicable) Cayman Islands
Name Saba Capital Bluebird Fund, Ltd.
City and country of registered office (if applicable) Cayman Islands
Name Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund
City and country of registered office (if applicable) United States
Name Saba Capital CEF Opportunities 1, Ltd.
City and country of registered office (if applicable) Cayman Islands
Name Saba Capital CEF Opportunities 2, Ltd.
City and country of registered office (if applicable) Cayman Islands
Name Saba Capital CEF Special Opportunities Master Fund 2, Ltd.
City and country of registered office (if applicable) Cayman Islands
Name Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II
City and country of registered office (if applicable) United States
Name Stone Ridge Archimedes Sub-Master (Red) LP
City and country of registered office (if applicable) United States
Name Saba Capital Master Fund, Ltd.
City and country of registered office (if applicable) Cayman Islands
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached vi : 25 October 2024
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 28 October 2024
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A) % of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) 		Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer (8.A + 8.B) vii
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 0.000000 15.388187 15.388187 16386457
Position of previous notification (if
applicable) 		0.000000 14.819582 14.819582



8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached viii
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type of
shares
ISIN code (if possible)
 Number of voting rights ix % of voting rights
Direct
(DTR5.1) 		Indirect
(DTR5.2.1) 		Direct
(DTR5.1) 		Indirect
(DTR5.2.1)
GB00B15PV034 0 0 0.000000 0.000000
SUBTOTAL 8. A 0 0.000000%
B 1: Financial Instruments according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (a)
Type of financial instrument Expiration
date x 		Exercise/
Conversion Period xi 		Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is
exercised/converted. 		% of voting rights
SUBTOTAL 8. B 1
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (b)
Type of financial instrument Expiration
date x 		Exercise/
Conversion Period xi 		Physical or cash
Settlement xii 		Number of voting rights % of voting rights
Total Return Swap 11/28/2025 Cash 16386457 15.388187
SUBTOTAL 8.B.2 16386457 15.388187%


9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the
applicable box with an“X”)
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer xiii
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity (please add additional rows as necessary) xiv 		X
Name xv % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Boaz Weinstein
Saba Capital Management GP, LLC 15.388187%
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:
Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
11. Additional information xvi

JTC Fund Solutions (Jersey) Limited, Secretary


Place of completion Jersey
Date of completion
28 October 2024

MENAFN28102024004107003653ID1108825302


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

