Old National, Axletree Solutions Collaborate For New Level Of Secure Transaction Messaging Leveraging Swift

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) EVANSVILLE, Ind., Oct. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Old National Bancorp (“Old National”) and Axletree Solutions today announced an innovative collaboration whereby Axletree will host Old National Bank's Swift architecture, providing a new level of highly-secure transaction messaging. This will ensure end-to-end control and complete transparency of transactions via Swift (Society for Worldwide Interbank Telecommunication).

Axletree Solutions, a“Software as a Service” provider specializing in connectivity and integration, is Old National's Swift Service Bureau, providing the bank with access to Swift without the internal burden and costs of managing the requisite Swift technology and infrastructure. Axletree also provides value-added services to Old National that include creating, enriching and transporting various Swift message types from legacy back-office systems with routing rules to achieve internal efficiencies and enhance revenue. Through Axletree, Old National also has access to track international payments in real time leveraging Swift APIs, for the benefit of its customers through an end-to-end secure environment.

“Our partnership with Axletree allows Old National to meet the technology needs of many of our financial institution and corporate customers,” said Joe Wicklander, President of Treasury Management, Merchant Services and Financial Institutions for Old National Bank.“Our clients continue to invest in automation to leverage their ERP systems, treasury workstations, and accounting platforms, and we thank Axletree for their commitment to providing innovative solutions that allow our clients to be even more successful.”

Swift provides a single secure channel rather than requiring multiple proprietary connections. Swift is a member-owned cooperative providing safe and secure financial transactions for funds and funds administrators, brokers and dealers, clearing firms and financial market infrastructures, payment processors, and asset and wealth managers.

Swift messaging supported by Old National will include Single Customer Credit Transfer, General Financial Institution Transfer, Bank to Bank Free Format Message, Confirmation of Debit, Confirmation of Credit, Customer Summary Statement Message, and Customer Detailed Statement Message. Swift connects multiple domestic and global institutions through a single, secure channel. Messaging capabilities include:



Wire transfer payments and confirmations

ACH payments and confirmations

Prior-day and current-day information reporting in BAI2 format Integrated payable files in ISO 20022, CSV and EDI formats



“We are thrilled to partner with Old National Bank to improve its secure financial messaging experience via Swift,” said Jeff Ferguson, Director of Business Development for Axletree Solutions.“Through the use of our solution Symmetree by Axletree®, Axletree was able to help Old National Bank's legacy systems create, translate and transport Swift-ready messages to facilitate its secure financial messaging needs. Axletree's connection with Swift will also allow Old National customers to trace their cross-border Swift transactions in real-time. We thank Old National Bank for allowing us to show how Axletree provides its customers with 'peace of mind.'”

ABOUT OLD NATIONAL

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ: ONB) is the holding company of Old National Bank. As the sixth largest commercial bank headquartered in the Midwest, Old National proudly serves clients primarily in the Midwest and Southeast. With approximately $53 billion of assets and $30 billion of assets under management, Old National ranks among the top 30 banking companies headquartered in the United States. Tracing our roots to 1834, Old National focuses on building long-term, highly valued partnerships with clients while also strengthening and supporting the communities we serve. In addition to providing extensive services in consumer and commercial banking, Old National offers comprehensive wealth management and capital markets services. For more information and financial data, please visit Investor Relations at oldnational.com. In 2024, Points of Light named Old National one of "The Civic 50" – an honor reserved for the 50 most community-minded companies in the United States.

ABOUT AXLETREE

Axletree Solutions, a premier financial technology provider since 2002, empowers businesses with seamless bank connectivity and enterprise integration. As North America's first SWIFT Service Bureau for Banks and Corporates, Axletree has evolved into a global leader in financial transaction and payments solutions. Processing over $100 billion USD daily, Axletree transmits transactions from any system, across any network, anywhere in the world. The company's innovative technology and client-centric approach have established it as a trusted partner for secure, mission-critical services, reinforcing Axletree's role as the central communication pathway for its clients' financial operations. With a comprehensive solution suite covering the entire payment lifecycle, Axletree enables organizations to realize efficiencies and reduce costs by replacing complex manual processes with automation. As the company expands its global presence through the Americas, Europe, Middle East, and Asia-Pacific, Axletree continues to drive efficiency and integration for the world's largest organizations, guaranteeing seamless connectivity and peace of mind.

ABOUT SWIFT

Swift is a global member-owned cooperative and the world's leading provider of secure financial messaging services. They provide communities with a platform for messaging and standards for communicating and offer products and services to facilitate access and integration, identification, analysis and regulatory compliance. Their messaging platform, products and services connect more than 11,500 banking and securities organizations, market infrastructures and corporate customers in more than 200 countries and territories. While Swift does not hold funds or manage accounts on behalf of customers, they enable a global community of users to communicate securely, exchanging standardized financial messages in a reliable way, thereby supporting global and local financial flows, as well as trade and commerce all around the world. Headquartered in Belgium, Swift's international governance and oversight reinforces the globally inclusive character of its cooperative structure. Swift's global office network ensures an active presence in all the major financial centers.

Investor Relations:

Lynell Durchholz

(812) 464-1366

...

Media Relations:

Rick Vach

(904) 535-9489

...