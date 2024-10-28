CBD LION Shares Insights On Its Newly Developed CBD Topicals

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CBD LION is excited to announce the introduction of its newly developed line of CBD topicals.

MUNDELEIN, IL, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- CBD LION is excited to announce the introduction of its newly developed line of CBD topicals. This product range includes CBD Hand Lotion , CBD Roll On, CBD Sports Tape, and CBD Bath Bombs, each formulated to deliver effective results for targeted areas. The launch reflects the company's commitment to producing high-quality, effective CBD products for consumers seeking a precise approach to topical application.Overview of CBD TopicalsTopicals are increasingly recognized for their potential effectiveness in delivering CBD to specific areas of the body. The CBD LION topical range is specifically designed for individuals who seek targeted support for areas such as knees, hands, backs, necks, and elbows. Each topical product has been meticulously formulated to enhance CBD absorption, ensuring that consumers receive the most effective application possible.Detailed Breakdown of CBD LION Topicals1.CBD LotionThe CBD Lotion is a versatile product crafted to provide a smooth application. This lotion contains a blend of ingredients aimed at maximizing absorption. It is a convenient option for everyday use.2.CBD Roll OnThe CBD Roll On 1000mg is designed for on-the-go convenience. Its portable packaging allows for easy application, making it an ideal choice for individuals who require quick access to relief during daily activities. The roll-on applicator facilitates precise targeting of specific areas, ensuring that the product can be applied directly where needed.3.CBD Sports TapeThe CBD Sports Tape is specifically designed for athletes and active individuals. This product provides support during physical activities and is engineered to adhere securely to the skin. The inclusion of CBD in the tape allows for a unique approach to sports recovery, offering localized application without the need for additional products.4.CBD Bath BombsThe CBD Bath Bombs offer a different approach to topical application. When added to a warm bath, they dissolve to release CBD, allowing for a relaxing experience. This product is formulated to enhance the bathing experience while providing the properties of CBD to the skin.Commitment to QualityCBD LION's commitment to quality is evident in every aspect of the product development process. The company has established a rigorous quality assurance protocol that includes third-party testing. Each batch of topicals is subjected to comprehensive testing to ensure purity and consistency. This dedication to quality is further underscored by the use of organic, non-GMO hemp sourced from USA-based suppliers. The cultivation processes prioritize ethical and sustainable practices, reflecting the company's values.Formulation and Development ProcessTo develop these topicals, CBD LION collaborated with a qualified research and development chemist specializing in cosmetology. This partnership was instrumental in creating products that go beyond mere CBD infusions. The focus was placed on formulating unique products that maximize the effectiveness of 1000 mg CBD in topical applications. The result is a line of products that meet the evolving needs of consumers seeking targeted support.Manufacturing StandardsAll CBD LION products are manufactured in a clean environment, ensuring that the production meets the highest standards of cleanliness and safety. This controlled environment is essential for maintaining the integrity of the ingredients used in the formulations. By adhering to these strict manufacturing practices, CBD LION sets a standard in the industry, offering peace of mind to consumers regarding the quality and safety of the products they choose.Customer Service and SupportCBD LION places a high value on customer service. The team is available to address inquiries related to product selection, usage, and general information regarding CBD. The commitment to supporting customers extends to providing resources and assistance for those seeking to navigate the diverse options available in the CBD marketplace.Application Guidelines for CBD TopicalsThe application process is straightforward: users are advised to select the topical that best fits their needs and apply it as required. For optimal results, consistent application is recommended. The onset of effects may vary, typically occurring within 20 to 40 minutes, and may last between 4 to 8 hours.About CBD LIONFounded in 2017, CBD LION is a small, family-owned and operated business based in the suburbs of Chicago. The team at CBD LION is a unique and diverse group of passionate individuals, all guided by a shared slogan:“Pride in Quality.” As a compassionate family business, CBD LION is dedicated to offering premium CBD products crafted with clean and wholesome ingredients. The company ensures rigorous testing by third-party labs to verify the purity of its creations. Trust is paramount, and each product is made with love and meticulous care, reflecting the company's values and dedication to excellence.

